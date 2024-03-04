Official: Eagles legend Jason Kelce announces NFL retirement

Eagles’ legend Jason Kelce held a press conference on Monday afternoon, offering remarks only and not opening the floor to questions, to announce his official decision to retire from the NFL.

The decision comes after nearly two months of speculation as to what Kelce’s future held. Immediately following the Eagles loss to the Bucs in the playoffs, reports surfaced that the veteran center informed teammates that he planned to retire from the NFL.

Kelce admitted he was irritated that the news leaked, and said he didn’t feel like making that decision following such an emotional loss was appropriate. In the weeks since, his brother Travis Kelce indicated that his big brother probably had some more gas in the tank if he did opt to return for another year.

Still, despite all the little glimmers of hope that Jason Kelce would return as the starting center for the Philadelphia Eagles, he’s ultimately made a decision that is best for himself and his young family. Now, Kelce can spend more time with his wife Kylie, and three little girls, as well as continue his New Heights Show podcast and all the broadcasting opportunities that have surely presented themselves — Kelce had reportedly met with several networks in Las Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl.

For what it’s worth, Kelce said that regardless of his decision, he still wanted to be around the Eagles organization, so his departure isn’t so much of a goodbye, as a transition to the staff side of things. He’s been so wonderful for the team and the community, that even just being around and involved is comforting.