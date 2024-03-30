2024 BGN Community NFL Mock Draft signup is here!

My friends, the time has come to claim your pick in the 2024 BGN Community Mock Draft!

Please comment below with the team you want (and pick number as well if a team has multiple first-round picks).

Also make sure the email address attached to your SB Nation account profile is up to date and available to be reached by me. That’s how I’ll be reaching out to you.

I’ll fill out the chart below on a first-come, first-serve basis. If you need a refresher on the guidelines for the draft, just take a look at my post from Thursday. BGN reader ablesser88 will pick for the Philadelphia Eagles since he was last year’s champion. 31 other spots are up for grabs!

REMEMBER: If you commented on yesterday’s article and still want to participate, make sure to do so again today. This is the one that counts.

ONCE YOUR PICK IS CLAIMED AND CONFIRMED by me in the chart below, I will contact you with a Google doc invite at the email connected to your SB Nation profile. Mine is brandon.gowton(at)sbnation(dot)com. Keep checking your email today so that we can get this process moving ASAP. Time is of the essence to start it off. If you did not receive an email after 60 minutes of all spots being finalized while you appear in the chart, please contact me to make sure we can communicate.

2024 BGN Community Mock Order

1) Chicago Bears — DUE: April 1 — PUBLISHING: April 1 — USER: Draftjunky

2) Washington Commanders — DUE: April 1 — PUBLISHING: April 1

3) New England Patriots — DUE: April 2 — PUBLISHING April 2

4) Arizona Cardinals — DUE: April 2 — PUBLISHING April 2 — USER: eaglenomics

5) Los Angeles Chargers — DUE: April 2 — PUBLISHING April 3 — USER: SeanEFootball

6) New York Giants — DUE: April 2 — PUBLISHING April 3 — USER: 89Tremaine

7) Tennessee Titans — DUE: April 3 — PUBLISHING April 4

8) Atlanta Falcons — DUE: April 3 — PUBLISHING April 4

9) Chicago Bears — DUE: April 3 — PUBLISHING April 5

10) New York Jets — DUE: April 3 — PUBLISHING April 5 — USER: GreenGrampa

[Weekend break]

11) Minnesota Vikings — DUE: April 6 — PUBLISHING April 8

12) Denver Broncos — DUE: April 6 — PUBLISHING April 8 — USER: PBARB1978

13) Las Vegas Raiders — DUE: April 7 — PUBLISHING April 9

14) New Orleans Saints — DUE: April 7 — PUBLISHING April 9

15) Indianapolis Colts — DUE: April 8 — PUBLISHING April 10

16) Seattle Seahawks — DUE: April 8 — PUBLISHING April 10 — USER: Phreezy E

17) Jacksonville Jaguars — DUE: April 9 — PUBLISHING April 11

18) Cincinnati Bengals — DUE: April 9 — PUBLISHING April 11

19) Los Angeles Rams — DUE: April 10 — PUBLISHING April 12

20) Pittsburgh Steelers — DUE: April 10 — PUBLISHING April 12 — USER: Dr.MidnightGreen

AD

[Weekend break]

21) Miami Dolphins — DUE: April 13 — PUBLISHING April 15 — USER: Neil Dutton

22) Philadelphia Eagles — DUE: April 13 — PUBLISHING April 15 — USER: ablesser88

23) Minnesota Vikings — DUE: April 14 — PUBLISHING April 16 — USER: RabidPanda13

24) Dallas Cowboys — DUE: April 14 — PUBLISHING April 16

25) Green Bay Packers — DUE: April 15 — PUBLISHING April 17

26) Tampa Bay Buccaneers — DUE: April 15 — PUBLISHING April 17 — USER: FlJoe

27) Arizona Cardinals — DUE: April 16 — PUBLISHING April 18

28) Buffalo Bills — DUE: April 16 — PUBLISHING April 18 — USER: Leo Bedio

29) Detroit Lions — DUE: April 17 — PUBLISHING April 19

30) Baltimore Ravens — DUE: April 17 — PUBLISHING April 19

[Weekend break]

31) San Francisco 49ers — DUE: April 20 — PUBLISHING April 22

32) Kansas City Chiefs — DUE: April 20 — PUBLISHING April 22 — USER: Hoosinole