Eagles News: Philadelphia needs Nolan Smith to take a big leap forward

Reddick Traded - Iggles Blitz

There is risk in this move to be sure. The Eagles are counting on Huff to become a good starter. They need Nolan Smith to take a big leap forward. They also need a bounce-back year from Sweat. Howie didn’t want to trade his star pass rusher, but he felt this was the best way to handle the situation. Reddick has a chance at a new deal and the Eagles move forward with younger pass rushers. And an extra pick…in 2026.

Breaking down the Eagles' edge rushers after Haason Reddick trade - NBCSP

Because perhaps the biggest question facing the Eagles’ edge rusher position is not Huff, but Smith. The No. 30 overall pick out of Georgia had an underwhelming rookie season. He played in all 17 games but played a grand total of just 188 snaps (16%) and had one sack. After showing a ton of juice in the preseason, that explosion didn’t translate into the regular season. Even with the knowledge that Smith was an undersized (6-2, 238) yet athletic prospect who would need time to develop, his rookie season was still a disappointment. The Eagles will be counting on him to be an important part of the rotation in 2024 with the hope of Smith becoming a starter in 2025. His shoulder has been an issue going back to college.

Jets Trade for Haason Reddick - Over The Cap

According to multiple outlets the Eagles will pay Reddick’s roster bonus prior to officially executing the trade with the Jets. That will leave the Eagles with $21.515 million in dead money from Reddick’s contract, which is essentially the same cost on the salary cap as if he were still on the team. They do, however, save themselves $14.5 million in salary for the year. The Jets will take on a $15 million salary cap charge for Reddick, but my assumption would be that the team would immediately restructure the contract by adding void years and paying the majority of the contract as a bonus. That would reduce his cap hit to about $4 million for the season and defer the rest to 2025. The Jets could also extend Reddick but at the moment most of the Jets focus has been all on 2024.

Haason Reddick trade: Eagles deal pass rusher to the Jets for less than you'd think - BGN

The writing had been on the wall for awhile, but with the addition of Bryce Huff and a restructured deal for Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick was on the trade block, and the Eagles finally found a suitor. Philly’s top edge rusher will now be heading to the Jets — where Huff played last season — for surprisingly little: a conditional draft pick in 2026. The pick in 2026 is a third-round pick that could be a second rounder if Reddick hits 67.5 percent playtime and has 10 or more sacks this season, per Adam Schefter. The Jets will also take on the DE’s contract cost for 2024, save for his $1 million roster bonus.

Jets trading for Haason Reddick - Gang Green Nation

Reddick joins a talented defensive front for the Jets. He joins Jermaine Johnson and John Franklin-Myers at the defensive end position. Add in Quinnen Williams and the Jets should have one of the league’s most ferocious pass rushes. This defense should be a nightmare for quarterbacks. This move is sure to raise questions about the status of 2023 first round pick Will McDonald. McDonald played sparingly as a rookie and was expected to see his snap count increase after the departure of Bryce Huff. Now it is difficult to see a path to playing time unless another move is following. Huff signed with the Eagles and figures to be a replacement for Reddick. In effect one could argue the Jets traded Huff and a day two pick to Philadelphia for Reddick.

Why the Eagles don't think they overspent on Saquon Barkley - ESPN

Teams have generally been hesitant to commit big dollars to even some of the more productive backs in recent seasons, keeping the salary inflation low compared to other positions. The top-paid back in the league, Christian McCaffrey, makes $16 million a year on average. There are a total of just six running backs making more than $10 million a year including Barkley at $13 million. Meanwhile, the top NFL receiver, Tyreek Hill, nets $30 million a year. He’s one of 16 players that is north of $20 million per season on average while another 13 players are at $10 million or more, including some that aren’t the primary receiving option on their squad. “Has the pendulum swung so far at this position — I mean, the guy touches the ball 300 times a year, hopefully,” Roseman said. “There’s not a lot of other skill position players that are touching the ball that many times and having that effect.” Judging by their comments, the Eagles are expecting Barkley to be a central part of their offense. Then again, the same could be said for quarterback Jalen Hurts and his potent receiving options in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert.

