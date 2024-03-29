Eagles trade Haason Reddick to the Jets for less than you’d think

The writing had been on the wall for awhile, but with the addition of Bryce Huff and a restructured deal for Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick was on the trade block, and the Eagles finally found a suitor. Philly’s top edge rusher will now be heading to the Jets — where Huff played last season — for surprisingly little: a conditional draft pick in 2026.

The pick in 2026 is a third-round pick that could be a second rounder if Reddick hits 67.5 percent playtime and has 10 or more sacks this season, per Adam Schefter. The Jets will also take on the DE’s contract cost for 2024, save for his $1 million roster bonus.

Correcting this: The #Jets will take on $14.5 million of Haason Reddick’s compensation for 2024, the final year of his deal. The #Eagles foot the bill on the $1 million roster bonus that was due earlier this month. The hope is the sides work out a new deal soon. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 29, 2024

While Reddick being traded was assumed, it doesn’t make it any better for the Eagles defense. Consistently one of the top producers over the past two seasons, the DE was looking to be paid among the best at his position following the 2024 season, but the Eagles weren’t looking at a long-term deal — particularly with Huff, Sweat, Brandon Graham re-signing, and Nolan Smith expected to make a leap in Year 2.

Reddick wasn’t as productive in the back half of the 2023 season, but the Eagles defense struggled as a whole, and the edge rusher was the victim of a mid-season DC and scheme change. Still, his two seasons in his hometown were notable, and he had back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons with double-digit sacks.