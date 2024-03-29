Eagles OTA practice schedule includes first mandatory minicamp in several years

The Philadelphia Eagles’ 2024 offseason workout program schedule was officially announced by the NFL on Friday. Here are the key dates.
First Day: April 15
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20, May 22-23, May 28, May 30-31
Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6
The inclusion of the minicamp is noteworthy since the Eagles haven’t held one of those during the Nick Sirianni era. The last mandatory minicamp they had was back in 2019, when Doug Pederson was still head coach.
The 2020 offseason program was obviously wiped out by COVID. 2021 was also impacted by COVID and the unique circumstances prompted the players and Sirianni to agree to a modified spring schedule. The Eagles then decided to be one of two teams not to have a minicamp in 2022. They also opted not to have one last year coming off playing in the Super Bowl.
The Eagles bringing mandatory minicamp back is probably not unrelated to them having two new external coordinator hires in Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio. The extra practice time could work towards players adjusting to new offensive and defensive systems.
Along with some select OTA practices, the entirety of mandatory minicamp is open to media access. Bleeding Green Nation plans to attend those sessions and provide you with practice observations.
More details on the offseason workout structure below:
As per Article 21 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each club’s official, voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases:
Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.
Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.
Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.
Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp, noted below, must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program.
