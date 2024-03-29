Eagles OTA practice schedule includes first mandatory minicamp in several years

The Philadelphia Eagles’ 2024 offseason workout program schedule was officially announced by the NFL on Friday. Here are the key dates.

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20, May 22-23, May 28, May 30-31

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

The inclusion of the minicamp is noteworthy since the Eagles haven’t held one of those during the Nick Sirianni era. The last mandatory minicamp they had was back in 2019, when Doug Pederson was still head coach.

The 2020 offseason program was obviously wiped out by COVID. 2021 was also impacted by COVID and the unique circumstances prompted the players and Sirianni to agree to a modified spring schedule. The Eagles then decided to be one of two teams not to have a minicamp in 2022. They also opted not to have one last year coming off playing in the Super Bowl.

The Eagles bringing mandatory minicamp back is probably not unrelated to them having two new external coordinator hires in Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio. The extra practice time could work towards players adjusting to new offensive and defensive systems.

Along with some select OTA practices, the entirety of mandatory minicamp is open to media access. Bleeding Green Nation plans to attend those sessions and provide you with practice observations.

More details on the offseason workout structure below: