2024 NFL mock draft signup for the annual BGN community mock is coming soon!

The BGN Community Mock Draft is back for another year! The actual 2024 NFL Draft start date, April 25, is under four weeks away, so we’re just about ready to begin. Please make sure to check out the rules below.

In 2023, BGN member ablesser88 finished as champion with a 91.94% approval rating by having the Eagles take Nolan Smith ... which actually happened in real life. As the winner (and a four-time one in eight years!), they will own the rightful claim to their choice of the Philadelphia Eagles’ first-round pick at No. 22.

Who will be the winner this year?! It’s anyone’s guess, but you have to play to win, so get those keyboards ready. There are only so many spots up for grabs (31 to be exact).

REMINDER: The selection process doesn’t start until SATURDAY, March 30 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time. This is just a “HEADS UP” post to give everyone a fair shot at getting their team of choice.

READ THE RULES

Just like in the past, this year’s process will start at a specific time: Saturday, March 30 at 1:00 PM ET, to be exact. If you want to be assigned to a pick, there are two things you need to do:

1) Before commenting, make sure the email address attached to your SB Nation account profile is up to date and available to be reached by me. That’s how I’ll be reaching out to you.

2) Comment on the post with the team and pick (No. X) you want.

TO REPEAT: ONCE YOUR PICK IS CLAIMED AND CONFIRMED by me in the official chart, I will contact you at the email address attached to your account. My work address is brandon.gowton@sbnation(dot)com. Please keep checking your email so that we can instantly get the process moving. If you do not receive an email invitation to the Google doc from me after I have confirmed your pick in the chart (within 60 minutes or so), please contact me ASAP.

Teams will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis. HOWEVER, you must have at least 300 comments or have been a member of BGN since January 1, 2024 in order to participate. (NOTE: this is a loose guideline more than a hard rule. Exceptions will be made as I see necessary.)

If you want a pick, don’t wait around! You can only pick one team/selection. If you’re requesting a team with more than one first-round pick, please be extra careful to specify the exact pick you want.

The first two selections will be posted to the front page on Monday, April 1. If you have the Chicago Bears (No. 1) and Washington Commanders (No. 2), BE PREPARED to email me your picks ASAP . Again: my e-mail is brandon.gowton@sbnation(dot)com.

Standard fanpost etiquette applies - meaning please make your pick explanations at least 150 words long and give us a good effort. Punctuation is also appreciated.

If you want some examples of how the picks went down in previous years, [click here] [here] and [here] and [here] and [here] and [here] and [here] and [here] and [here] and [here].

The winner of the mock (and the recipient of next year’s Eagles pick) will be determined by a community approval rating poll placed on each article. Don’t forget to vote!

No trades - sorry. (We will adjust the draft order as needed if impacted by more real life trades.)

Keep an eye out for the selection post TOMORROW (Saturday, March 30 at 1:00 PM ET). Best of luck to everyone! Let’s have fun.

See below for the entire schedule.

1) Chicago Bears — DUE: April 1 — PUBLISHING: April 1

2) Washington Commanders — DUE: April 1 — PUBLISHING: April 1

3) New England Patriots — DUE: April 2 — PUBLISHING April 2

4) Arizona Cardinals — DUE: April 2 — PUBLISHING April 2

5) Los Angeles Chargers — DUE: April 2 — PUBLISHING April 3

6) New York Giants — DUE: April 2 — PUBLISHING April 3

7) Tennessee Titans — DUE: April 3 — PUBLISHING April 4

8) Atlanta Falcons — DUE: April 3 — PUBLISHING April 4

9) Chicago Bears — DUE: April 3 — PUBLISHING April 5

10) New York Jets — DUE: April 3 — PUBLISHING April 5

[Weekend break]

11) Minnesota Vikings — DUE: April 6 — PUBLISHING April 8

12) Denver Broncos — DUE: April 6 — PUBLISHING April 8

13) Las Vegas Raiders — DUE: April 7 — PUBLISHING April 9

14) New Orleans Saints — DUE: April 7 — PUBLISHING April 9

15) Indianapolis Colts — DUE: April 8 — PUBLISHING April 10

16) Seattle Seahawks — DUE: April 8 — PUBLISHING April 10

17) Jacksonville Jaguars — DUE: April 9 — PUBLISHING April 11

18) Cincinnati Bengals — DUE: April 9 — PUBLISHING April 11

19) Los Angeles Rams — DUE: April 10 — PUBLISHING April 12

20) Pittsburgh Steelers — DUE: April 10 — PUBLISHING April 12

[Weekend break]

21) Miami Dolphins — DUE: April 13 — PUBLISHING April 15

22) Philadelphia Eagles — DUE: April 13 — PUBLISHING April 15

23) Minnesota Vikings — DUE: April 14 — PUBLISHING April 16

24) Dallas Cowboys — DUE: April 14 — PUBLISHING April 16

25) Green Bay Packers — DUE: April 15 — PUBLISHING April 17

26) Tampa Bay Buccaneers — DUE: April 15 — PUBLISHING April 17

27) Arizona Cardinals — DUE: April 16 — PUBLISHING April 18

28) Buffalo Bills — DUE: April 16 — PUBLISHING April 18

29) Detroit Lions — DUE: April 17 — PUBLISHING April 19

30) Baltimore Ravens — DUE: April 17 — PUBLISHING April 19

[Weekend break]

31) San Francisco 49ers — DUE: April 20 — PUBLISHING April 22

32) Kansas City Chiefs — DUE: April 20 — PUBLISHING April 22