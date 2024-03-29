Eagles News: Exploring a trade up scenario in the 2024 NFL Draft

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

2024 NFL Draft: Six logical first-round trades teams should make to benefit all parties involved - NFL.com

Eagles receive: No. 11 overall pick (Round 1). Vikings receive: No. 22 overall pick (Round 1), No. 50 overall (Round 2, from NO). Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has traded up in the first round in four of the last five years. Another Thursday night swap could secure the services of a top cornerback (Terrion Arnold or Quinyon Mitchell) or wideout Xavier Worthy, the new NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash record-holder. Mitchell might be the top candidate, given his combination of size (6-foot 1/8, 195 pounds) and speed (4.33-second 40-yard dash) and the fact that Philadelphia gave up the second-most passing touchdowns (35) in the NFL last season. Minnesota or Denver, whichever team does not work out a deal with the Cardinals, must decide whether it views the fifth quarterback in the class as worthy of a top-12 pick. If not, Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah can follow through with this deal, using either the Eagles’ No. 22 pick or the Vikings’ own selection at No. 23 on a QB (Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr.) and the other first on an edge rusher (Laiatu Latu), cornerback (Nate Wiggins), offensive lineman (Graham Barton) or defensive lineman (Braden Fiske, Byron Murphy II or Jer’Zahn Newton). It can then fill another need with the acquired second-round selection. If Minnesota were to stay put and select a signal-caller at No. 11, look for Roseman to compete with the Chiefs for the 16th and 19th draft slots mentioned in the next trade rundown.

Eagles Draft Outlook: Safety - BGN

Tyler Nubin, Minnesota: Tyler Nubin is arguably the only first round prospect in this safety class. He has size, athleticism, and great awareness at all levels of the field. He might go before the Eagles feel comfortable taking him, but Nubin would be a great fit in their secondary.

Eagles takeaways from the NFL owners meetings - BGN Radio

Jeffrey Lurie, Howie Roseman, and Nick Sirianni spoke to the media earlier this week. Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski broke down what they said and what it means. Plus the guys talk about some recent signings, the latest on the Haason Reddick trade situation, and more!

15 leftover Eagles notes from 2024 owners meetings - NBCSP

At the combine, Roseman didn’t say much about James Bradberry other than he was part of their plan. He said a bit more this week. Of course, 2023 was an awful year for Bradberry after signing a three-year contract following his second-team All-Pro season in 2022. “I think it’s obvious to everyone, including JB, that JB didn’t have the year that he was expecting and that we were expecting,” Roseman said. “I think, obviously, he understands that and he is driven to show that he is the player that he was in 2022.” When asked about the cornerback position in general, Roseman mentioned that it was still March 25, meaning there’s a lot of time to add. The Eagles in both of their Super Bowl seasons under Roseman’s watch added a cornerback late in the process. In 2017, they traded for Ronald Darby in August. In 2022, they signed Bradberry in May. So even if it’s true that Bradberry is in the Eagles’ plans right now, those plans could certainly change. But after saying that Bradberry was driven to return to his 2022 form, Roseman was asked why he thought the 30-year-old could have a bounce-back season after a terrible 2023.

Landon Dickerson buys $15K lawn mower after record contract - ESPN

The Philadelphia Eagles lineman, who recently became the highest-paid guard in NFL history with a four-year contract extension worth up to $87 million, joked in a recent news conference that he’d be spending at least some of his new riches on a new lawn mower, specifically a “zero-turn” model. On Wednesday, Dickerson posted a video of him riding said mower up a driveway.

Saquon Barkley talked with C.J. Stroud, considered Texans before signing with Eagles - PFT

Saquon Barkley says the Texans were a strong contender for his services before he signed with the Eagles. Barkley says he spoke with C.J. Stroud and some other Texans players before free agency started and was very interested in Houston. “Probably the team that had my first interest was Houston. I got to communicate with C.J. and a couple of those boys, but this was before when you could actually put offers on the table and talk to teams,” Barkley said on the New Heights podcast, via the New York Post.

Delay of game: The Cowboys are dragging out Dak Prescott’s deal unnecessarily - Blogging The Boys

The whole idea of letting Prescott test free agency is at least puzzling, and in ways a bit alarming. The first concern is that the odds of improving the quarterback position by moving on from Prescott are dismal. Barring a real collapse this season, the team is not going to have the draft capital to get a top college quarterback in 2025. That collapse seems hard to envision given that Prescott would be trying to put his best performances on the field to increase demand for his services, and Mike McCarthy is also coaching for his future with the team.

Giants’ brass chooses Washington over North Carolina in dueling pro days - Big Blue View

We’ve been following the New York Giants as they’ve pinballed around the country on the pro day circuit. There were two big pro days being held on Thursday: North Carolina and Washington Huskies. It was widely expected that Giants would be heavily represented at the North Carolina Pro Day. After all, the Giants have scouted UNC heavily over the last two seasons and are believed to be very interested in quarterback Drake Maye. Interestingly, most of the Giants’ decision makers and offensive staff are instead in Seattle Washington for the Huskies’ pro day. Giants’ GM Joe Schoen, assistant GM Brandon Brown, head coach Brian Daboll, director of player personnel Tim McDonnell, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, QB coach Shae Tierney, and wide receivers coach Mike Groh were all on hand for the Washington Pro Day.

Washington Commanders Free Agency: Eagles WR Olamide Zaccheaus signs - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders signed a wide receiver in free agency today. Former Philadelphia Eagles WR Olamide Zaccheaus has signed a deal to join former Eagles’ offensive coordinator Brian Johnson’s new offense in Washington.

Why you can expect more NFL games to head to streaming - SB Nation

The lesson? Most who subscribed to streaming platforms for NFL games, or at least these two games, actually stuck around and did not immediately cancel, as many assumed. Perhaps they stuck around because they liked the additional content, or maybe they forgot to cancel. But the streaming services are happy either way. Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII Roger Goodell noted that while a streaming-only Super Bowl would not happen “in his lifetime,” he also made the case for offering games on streaming services.

...

