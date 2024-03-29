NFL Draft Outlook: Cornerback

The Eagles’ free agency spree has filled a ton of key needs and addressed depth issues across the roster. A month out from the NFL Draft, and it is more clear what positions will be supplemented through the draft. Here is the Eagles current cornerback situation and how they might draft around it.

The Current Group

The Eagles cornerbacks struggled mightily in 2023. Schematic failures combined with injuries combined with play regression to give the Eagles one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL. Despite the struggles of the Eagles secondary, Howie Roseman has not (yet) made any big moves to change the cornerback room through signings or trades.

Darius Slay played at a high level in 2023, but his season was marred by injuries. The 33 year old cornerback might have another good year in him, but who knows how much he has left in the tank after that? James Bradberry struggled mightily last year after inking a new deal with the Eagles last spring. The eight-year veteran might have passed his prime, but the Eagles have him on the roster for now. Maybe they think he can bounce back in the new scheme? The only big change in the cornerback room was the release of Avonte Maddox. Maddox has been a quality nickel cornerback since the Eagles drafted him, but just couldn’t stay healthy over the last two seasons.

Then there are the young players. Kelee Ringo showed promise in year one of his NFL career when the team finally got him on the field. He is a big, physical cornerback with great speed and is currently the youngest player on the roster. He should compete to start in 2024. Besides Ringo, the Eagles saw a ton of their other young players on the field last year due to injuries. Eli Ricks, Josh Jobe, and Mekhi Garner all played meaningful snaps at some point during the season. Ricks might be the most promising of that bunch, with some impressive moments at nickel cornerback for the Eagles.

Despite the youth, the Eagles don’t really have any sure things at cornerback heading into next season. Lots of “if this player does this, they could be a decent starter.” Hardly a good place for the team to be in when pressure is high on the defense to perform.

Vic Fangio Factor

Vic Fangio’s defenses are very multiple when it comes to the coverages he likes to employ. This means relying on defensive backs to be very versatile and comfortable playing different zone coverage looks, as well as occasionally manning up on receivers. Also, crucially, Fangio relies on cornerbacks to contribute in run defense quite a bit.

Over the last few years, Fangio defenses have put a premium on good cornerback play. The Miami Dolphins traded to go get Jalen Ramsey to be Fangio’s top cover man. Fangio drafted Pat Surtain II in the first round to be a number one cornerback in Denver. While he was the defensive coordinator in Chicago, he had Kyle Fuller playing great football and the Bears paid Prince Amukamara good money to play across from him. Fangio has always demanded a lot of resources be dedicated to getting athletic, versatile cornerbacks.

The Draft Outlook

The Eagles were unafraid to use big money on free agents to address key needs. Yet they have gone two weeks without adding any quality players to their cornerback group. This could be a signal that they are going to use one of the first three picks on the position. The 2024 class is stronger at cornerback than it is at any other positional group. Starters will be drafted well into the second round of the draft. Here are some players the Eagles should target in the first two rounds.

Cooper DeJean, Iowa: DeJean can play several positions in an NFL secondary and might do some of his best work in the slot where he can play as a box defender. That being said, he has the size, length, and athleticism to play outside as well.

Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo: For my money, Quinyon Mitchell is the best cover man in the class. He is a polished cornerback with the size and speed to excel as an outside cornerback. He might go too high for the Eagles pick, but he would instantly be the best defender in their secondary.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama: Kool-Aid McKinstry might have the blend of smarts, experience, and coverage ability that Vic Fangio desires in a cornerback. Factor in his excellent run defense and he would make a lot of sense at the Eagles pick.

Nate Wiggins, Clemson: Nate Wiggins impressed at the combine with a sub 4.3 40 yard dash. There is no doubt he has the movement ability necessary to be an NFL cornerback. He is also a feisty, physical player despite being lighter for an outside defender.

Terrion Arnold, Alabama: Terrion Arnold has a very high ceiling. He moves great in coverage and knows how to find the ball and take it away. He is a bit raw still, but could grow into a complete defender with the right coaching.

Ennis Rakestraw Junior, Missouri: Ennis Rakestraw is a physical, high-effort defender who is unafraid to come up against the run to make big tackles and holds his own in coverage. He is not a “wow” player in any facet, but just damn solid all-around.

Mike Sainristil, Michigan: Mike Sainristil is one of my favorite players in the class. He has the build of a slot cornerback at 5’9” and 182 pounds, but he has wide receiver experience and athleticism mixed with a great football IQ and a real nasty streak. Sainristil strikes me as a player who gets drafted way later than he should and makes an impact in the NFL very quickly.

Khyree Jackson, Oregon: Khyree Jackson just looks like a cornerback that every NFL team should want. He is massive at 6’3” with a 78 inch wingspan and he is a tremendous athlete. Lack of experience shows at his worst moments during his one year starting at Oregon, but at his best he looks like a very, very gifted perimeter defender.

Kamari Lassiter, Georgia: Kamari Lassiter is not the biggest or most athletic outside cornerback, but he is damn reliable in all sorts of coverage responsibilities and he is a fearless run defender. He might not be a top cover guy on any defense, but he has the makings of a high-end CB2 in the right defense