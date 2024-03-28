Olamide Zaccheaus is not returning to the Eagles

Olamide Zaccheaus is not returning to the Philadelphia Eagles after signing a one-year contract last year.

The St. Joe’s Prep alumnus is instead headed south to sign with the Washington Commanders. It’s there OZ is reunited with former Eagles offensive coordinator and current Commanders assistant head coach/offensive pass game coordinator Brian Johnson.

Zaccheaus is also back together with Marcus Mariota, who he played with in Atlanta before coming to Philly. OZ overlapped with new Commanders head coach Dan Quinn on the Falcons from 2019-2020.

The Eagles seemingly signed OZ to compete with Quez Watkins for the third wide receiver role last year. OZ began the season as WR4, though, and never really climbed higher on the depth chart despite making the most of his limited opportunities. Whereas bad things happened whenever the Eagles targeted Quez, good things typically happened when OZ’s number was called.

Zaccheaus caught 10 of his 20 targets for 164 yards (16.4 average), two touchdowns, and zero drops. His two scores came in high-leverage situations:

Olamide Zaccheaus has 2 TDs this year.



1) 34-yard reception on 3rd-and-10 against the Bucs.

2) 29-yard reception on 3rd-and-15 against the Bills.#Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) November 27, 2023

The latter of his two catches, depicted in the header photo for this article, was especially impressive.

In addition to these flashes, OZ was a player who did the dirty work. He contributed on special teams, logging 112 snaps there (25% of the team’s total). He caught a fake punt throw from Braden Mann late in the season against the Cowboys. OZ also did a good job of downfield blocking on some catch-and-run touchdown scores by DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown. It’s a bit befuddling how he didn’t earn more offensive playing time in Philly.

Regardless, OZ is moving on. And it didn’t seem likely that the Eagles would re-sign him after bringing in both DeVante Parker and Parris Campbell. The team could look to add a rookie in the 2024 NFL Draft to compete with those veterans for the WR3 and WR4 roles.