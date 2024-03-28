Eagles News: Philadelphia “still deciding on what to do” about Haason Reddick

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles are still deciding on what to do about the Hassan Reddick situation … he still wants more money than the Eagles are willing to pay …. As of now if he were to return to the Eagles he would play for what his contract currently states … — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunn) March 27, 2024

Eagles Film Review: Parris Campbell, DeVante Parker, and others - BGN

Oh boy. I promise I won’t get too excited but... I was a fan of Campbell coming out of college. This is what I said about him, back in 2019. “Everything he does is fast. He can’t get off press so needs to be a Z or slot receiver. His routes need a lot of refinement and he’s raw as a route runner. However, he has electric speed and he can just run past off coverage. He has great speed to get YAC on drag, curls etc. Should be an explosive player but the question is - is he a legitimate Z or just an explosive package player?” Well, I guess he turned out to be more of an explosive package player.

On the Shane Page #24: Ranking the Eagles’ biggest draft needs after free agency acquisitions - BGN Radio

Jonny Page and Shane Haff take a look at the Eagles roster with the free agency acquisitions and rank the Eagles needs heading into the draft.

Sirianni says offense coming together but mum on details - NBCSP

Nick Sirianni was light on details while talking about the Eagles’ offense in 2024. That’s by design. “I know you guys want all the answers now,” Sirianni said when asked about the terminology of the offense at the NFL’s annual league meetings on Tuesday. “That’s your job. I respect that. But it doesn’t serve us well to put those answers out there until (the season opener in) Brazil. I’m just telling you right now, I’m not going to give you a lot on that. I’m going to be vague on this because for anyone to know what we’re running or how we’re calling it, it doesn’t serve us well. So we’ll keep some things close to the vest.” There are obviously plenty of questions about what the Eagles’ offense will look like in 2024 after the team replaced former offensive coordinator Brian Johnson with veteran OC Kellen Moore this offseason.

Roseman: Taking care of in-house Eagles part of the plan - PE.com

Signing G Landon Dickerson to a new contract. “Tremendous player, tremendous person, and I think the best is yet to come. He is one of seven players since 2010 along the offensive line to make the Pro Bowl in two of his first three seasons and that’s a tribute to him and to Offensive Line Coach Jeff Stoutland. Landon has tremendous power, he’s got a great mentality, and he’s one of our leaders.”

Regrading the 2023 NFL Draft: Which teams had the best and worst rookie classes? - The Athletic

Philadelphia Eagles: C-minus. There was a lot of hype around Philadelphia’s first-round selections, former Georgia teammates Jalen Carter (No. 9) and Nolan Smith (No. 30). Last season’s defensive meltdown does not fall on the shoulders of the rookie class, but Carter’s production didn’t paper over an aging roster around him, and Smith didn’t show enough in limited action to keep the Eagles from acquiring Bryce Huff this offseason. Tyler Steen (No. 65) and Sydney Brown (No. 66) will be nice to have, but the franchise needs more young difference makers. [...] Dallas Cowboys: D. Mazi Smith (No. 26), Luke Schoonmaker (No. 58), DeMarvion Overshown (No. 90) and Deuce Vaughn (No. 212) were the biggest names in Dallas’ 2023 class — and we didn’t see much production. With big contract extensions looming for Dallas’ key players, those four need a major surge during the 2024 season.

2024 NFL offseason: Teams with roster holes after free agency - ESPN+

In addition, Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his deal, and the Cowboys won’t be able to franchise-tag their quarterback if they aren’t able to come to terms on a new deal before next season. That combination would seemingly lead Dallas to give Prescott an extension that both keeps the quarterback in town for years to come and reduces his cap hit in the short term, but the two sides haven’t been able to find common ground on a new deal. Stay tuned there. Last year, I said 2023 was Dallas’ best chance of winning a Super Bowl because of those financial circumstances. It will be much harder in 2024 because it has needed to make cutbacks elsewhere around the roster for financial reasons.

The Cowboys have a coherence problem, and it starts with Jerry and Stephen Jones - Blogging The Boys

The assumption seems to be that Prescott will play out the last year of his contract even while his future deal remains in limbo. Included in this is that Prescott will not feel he needs to try and use his leverage to maximize his earnings. However, we have seen the team squander goodwill repeatedly. Prescott and his representation have one dangerous weapon in their arsenal that has been used by other players in the past: Holding out. Clearly, the Jones family pays little attention to the adage that those who fail to learn from the mistakes of the past are fated to repeat them. Perhaps they are providing assurances to Prescott that he is going to get his bag. This has not been the history of the team. The owners seem very set in their ways, and that keeps leading to acrimonious situations, especially when they start their regrettable habit of negotiating through the media.

Giants will hold private workout for J.J. McCarthy - Big Blue View

Yes, it’s another story linking quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants. This time, we have a report from Pat Leonard of the Daily News that the Giants will hold a private workout with McCarthy, and that they will send a group to Ann Arbor, Mich., on Easter Sunday to do so. GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll did not attend McCarthy’s Pro Day, but the Giants did host McCarthy for a visit in East Rutherford, N.J. ESPN reported earlier in the week that “a lot of people think the Giants’ guy is J.J. McCarthy.” That may be the case, and it might not be the case. Even if he is their guy, the Giants might not be able to get him. It appears they will have to move up from No. 6 to make that happen, and with teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos all potentially in the market to try and get ahead of the Giants there is no guarantee the Giants could fashion an acceptable offer to move up.

Washington’s Offense Could Become Dynamic in 2024 - Hogs Haven

D1 (Pick #2) - Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU. The dual-threat ability Daniels brings to the offense is unlike any other quarterback in this draft, and maybe unlike any other player in the NFL. He has the ability to layer passes to all levels of the field, can move in the pocket to create opportunities downfield in the passing game, and make defense pay dearly with his legs.

Jayden Daniels’ weird G.I. Joe elbow is freaking out the internet - SB Nation

The biggest question ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft was how the quarterbacks would slot in after Caleb Williams. Was is the correct tense here, because now all anyone can talk about is what the hell is up with Jayden Daniels’ elbow, which looks like a design from a rejected action figure. It all stems from an Ian Rapoport tweet, with a photo that’s impossible to parse.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message