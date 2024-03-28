Eagles Draft Outlook: Safety

This is among the final installments in my NFL Draft outlook series for the Eagles. I am waiting on the edge article because I know the moment I write it, Haason Reddick will be traded. So instead today we will talk about safeties.

The Current Group

The Eagles have a pretty good group of safeties, but it is not a group without questions. First off is Reed Blankenship. The former Undrafted Free Agent stepped into a full time starting role in 2023 and was easily the Eagles best defensive back. Blankenship was a bit banged up though, and his play was uneven week to week. You can blame some of that on poor scheme and constantly shifting personnel, but he still has room to grow heading into his third year.

Then the Eagles went out and signed CJ Gardner Johnson to re-join the team. CJ Gardner-Johnson had an injury shortened year away from Philly, playing in three regular season games for the Lions and showing out for their postseason run. Hopefully he can maintain that form going into next season.

The Eagles third safety to consider is Sydney Brown. Brown was a third round selection last spring and had bright flashes during his rookie season. With the Eagles injuries to their secondary, Brown saw time playing free safety, down as a box defender, and saw ton of snaps as a slot defender. Brown showed a lot of promise, but he suffered a torn ACL in Week 18, putting his status in doubt for the early season and he’ll probably have rust to shake off when he does make it back.

So a lot of talent, but a lot of questions.

The Vic Fangio Factor

Safeties are crucial in Vic Fangio’s defense. Over the years, he has asked a lot of players like Dashon Goldson, Donte Whitner, Eddie Jackson, Justin Simmons, or Jevon Holland. Fangio’s operates out of two-high shells, either asking his safeties to keep the offense in front of them, or he will rotate post-snap and have a defense come up closer to the play. This requires athleticism, smarts, and discipline from the safeties. All three of the Eagles top safeties have experience all over the field and could thrive in two high looks.

The Draft Outlook

Based on the current picture, the Eagles could benefit from drafting a safety early in this class. The question marks are still big in their safety group and it is entirely possible the Eagles use CJ Gardner-Johnson primarily as a slot defender, where he plays some of his best football.

Will they? That is a totally different question. The Eagles have not drafted a true safety before the third round since 2011 when they drafted... Jaiquawn Jarrett. It is not a position that Howie Roseman has prioritized in the draft much at all. Since 2013, the Eagles have drafted eight players who went on to play safety in the NFL. Sydney Brown was the only one drafted on Day Two. The most snaps played by safeties that the Eagles drafted over that time were by Jordan Poyer, who played those snaps in Buffalo, and by Nathan Gerry who was immediately converted to linebacker in the NFL...

This is a good, not great safety class, and will have some quality on the second day of the draft. Here are some players the Eagles should consider.

Kamren Kinchens, Miami: Kinchens is one of the better pure ball hawks of the class. He does a great job reading the quarterback’s eyes and has the burst to close on a pass quickly. His 11 interceptions over the last two seasons are a testament to that. For the Eagles, Kinchens would thrive in two-high safety looks but the team would need him to improve as a tackler.

Tyler Nubin, Minnesota: Tyler Nubin is arguably the only first round prospect in this safety class. He has size, athleticism, and great awareness at all levels of the field. He might go before the Eagles feel comfortable taking him, but Nubin would be a great fit in their secondary.

Javon Bullard, Georgia: Javon Bullard did some of his best play in the slot at Georgia, so he would be more of a role player in the Eagles defense if they want CJ Gardner-Johnson back deep more often. Bullard is a smart, high energy player who plays great man coverage and brings a ton of physicality against the run.

Caden Bullock, USC: Bullock is a true free safety with great range over the top of a defense. He is tall, but slender, and lacked physicality against the run during his time in college. It’s not something that can’t be improved in the NFL, but it does change how the Eagles would theoretically value him in their defense.

Jaden Hicks, Washington State: Jaden Hicks is a fascinating player. He is nearly 6’2” and over 210 pounds, looking more like a linebacker than your average safety. Despite his build, his athleticism allowed him to play all over the field for the Cougars last year. He is a smart player in coverage and a tone setting tackler. Hicks could be a great addition to the Eagles defense, with the ability to play as a deep safety and maybe even as a nickel linebacker.

Jaylin Simpson, Auburn: If the Eagles want to play the value game at safety, Jaylin Simpson feels like a great Day Three choice for the team. Simpson is not the biggest player, but he is a very good athlete and very feisty. He had some great games at Auburn, including an amazing performance against Georgia. Simpson feels like a guy who will out-play his draft position instantly.