Report: Eagles salary cap expert is leaving the team

Philadelphia Eagles vice president of football administration Jake Rosenberg is leaving the team when his contract expires after the 2024 NFL Draft, according to the Inquirer’s Jeff McLane.

Rosenberg, long considered to be a salary cap expert, confirmed as much while indicating he has aspirations of eventually becoming an NFL general manager. With Howie Roseman firmly entrenched in Philly, Rosenberg believes his best path to advancement lies elsewhere.

This news certainly does not seem like a positive development for the Eagles, who’ve been considered one of, if not THE, NFL’s best salary cap management teams.

From his bio on the team’s official website:

Rosenberg works directly with Executive Vice President/General Manager Howie Roseman on the development and implementation of the Eagles’ plan for player signings and acquisitions. He also plays a key role in all aspects of salary cap management, contract negotiations, compliance with the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, and strategic planning.

Considering Rosenberg’s long-standing relationship with Roseman, one would think the Eagles have had considerable time to prepare for this departure. Jeffrey Lurie has previously discussed the importance of stocking the team’s front office pipeline, which has been poached numerous times over the last several years.

So, it’s not like one would expect the Eagles to suddenly be awful at managing the cap. At the same time, Rosenberg was seemingly very good at his job and losing him isn’t ideal. It’ll be interesting to see which team he lands with.