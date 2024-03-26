Eagles’ season opener in Brazil will be aired on Peacock [UPDATE]

The NFL announced two exclusively-streaming games for the 2024 season, including the Philadelphia Eagles’ season opener in Sao Paolo, Brazil. The Week 1, Friday-night matchup will now be only be available to watch on Peacock — however, the Philly area will still get the game on network TV (local NBC).

The decision makes a lot of sense from a business standpoint. It’s the first NFL game ever played in South America, it’s the first Friday night game on opening weekend in 50 years, people want to see how the Eagles will look with new pieces.

But, those are also the reasons why it’s the type of decision that only confirms the NFL will choose business over fans every chance they get. This really sucks for Eagles fans who don’t live in Philly. Being a Friday night game, there was (supposed to be) a good chance of getting to actually watch the Eagles season opener nationwide.

In other season opener-related news, Roger Goodell said the Birds’ Week 1 opponent will be officially revealed next week. There are nine different possibilities but rumors indicate it could be the Cleveland Browns.

UPDATE: The Packers are also in play.