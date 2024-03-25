Quez Watkins is not returning to the Eagles

Our long national nightmare is over: Quez Watkins is leaving the Philadelphia Eagles.

The free agent wide receiver is headed to the other side of Pennsylvania to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

Once upon a time, Watkins seemed like a relatively nice find for the Eagles after they selected him with a sixth-round pick (No. 200 overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. The speedster logged 62 targets for 43 receptions, 647 yards (15.0 average), and one touchdown in 2021.

But Watkins’ numbers have only worsened since his second season. His last two years combined: 72 targets, 48 receptions, 496 yards (10.3 average), and four touchdowns.

In fairness, Watkins saw limited opportunities as the Eagles’ third wide receiver behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Still, he failed to make the most of his chances over the past two seasons. It felt like every time the Eagles targeted him, something bad happened. The stats back up the eye test; Watkins accounted for a 79.3 passer rating when targeted in 2022 and a 67.8 passer rating when targeted in 2023.

And so it’s no surprise to see the Eagles weren’t keen on keeping him. The Birds have signed veterans DeVante Parker and Parris Campbell to compete for the WR3 role. They’ll also likely add some more competition for that spot through the 2024 NFL Draft.

In Pittsburgh, Watkins is reunited with former Eagles vice president of player personnel and current Steelers assistant general manger Andy Weidl.