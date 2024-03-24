Eagles News: Haason Reddick trade rumors connect him to two potential landing spots

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles Rumors: Haason Reddick Trade Expected Around NFL; Cardinals, Falcons Linked - B/R

After restructuring Josh Sweat’s contract, the next major move for the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason will likely involve Haason Reddick. Appearing on SportsCenter on Saturday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the expectation around the NFL is Reddick will eventually be traded, with the Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons cited as potential landing spots: “The expectation leaguewide is that he is moved at some point. The Eagles went and spent on Bryce Huff, they re-signed Josh Sweat, so they have their two pass rushers. Reddick appears to be the odd man out. He does want a new deal, but this is a premier guy that should have value. He wants a new contract, plus the draft capital that it’s going to take to get him. Arizona could be a team to watch because Jonathan Gannon was with him two years ago in Philly. They had good production together. Arizona needs pass rushers. Atlanta to an extent, so there should be teams in the mix.”

Eagles Film Room: The strengths and weaknesses of Devin White - BGN

As I’ve made pretty clear, I’m not sold on Devin White, but he’s clearly better than Shaq Leonard, Nicholas Morrow, and Zach Cunningham. Although, I honestly think I might be better than Shaq Leonard at this point. I am a little worried about how undersized this Eagles’ defensive front 7 is, and I’m not sure I see either White or Nakobe Dean as a classic ‘stack’ backer who can take on pulling guards and be physical against the run. I am pretty worried about the trust the Eagles are putting in Jordan Davis to carry this lightweight front 7 against physical run games. I would like to see some more size added to the front 7. Devin White is extremely talented, and a super fun athlete to watch, but the Eagles are going to be putting a lot of faith in Vic Fangio to turn him into a good starting linebacker in his system, or the Eagles’ linebacker play might be poor once again. My fingers are crossed that Devin White can look good in a very different system than he is used to. At the very least, we will all get to watch someone with actual starting talent at linebacker!

Above the Nest with Raichele #104: The Tush Push is here to stay! + Jeremiah Trotter Sr. refuses to wear his son’s jersey if drafted by the Cowboys - BGN Radio

Raichele Privette dives into the latest news surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles including the “tush push” that will not be banned for the 2024 season, Jalen Hurts paying for the funeral costs of a Texas high school linebacker and Eagles Hall of Famer Jeremiah Trotter Sr. sharing his thoughts on what he would do if his son is drafted to the Dallas Cowboys.

Depth Moves for the Offense - Iggles Blitz

Now let’s talk about Parris Campbell. He was a second round pick by the Colts back in 2019. He’s caught 117 career passes. That sounds like someone you should be interested in. But he averages 9.3 yards per catch for his career. That’s not good, to put it mildly. Campbell has solid size at 6-1, 205. He ran 4.31 at the Combine. He’s got the physical tools to be a good NFL receiver. Somehow his best NFL season was 2022, when he went 63-623-3. Campbell is proof that there is more to the NFL than size and speed. The Eagles were high on Campbell when he was coming out of Ohio State. They took JJ Arcega-Whiteside with pick 57. Campbell went to the Colts at pick 59. There is a story that scouts wanted Campbell, but were overruled by Jeffrey Lurie wanting JJAW. That may or may not be true. Either way, both players turned out to be disappointing. Campbell has at least been functional. AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith are a dynamic duo. The Eagles needed depth behind them. They signed DeVante Parker and now Campbell. That gives the team a pair of veteran players to compete for the #3 spot. Parker has had the better career, while Campbell is younger and more athletic.

2025 NFL free agency: Top players, QBs potentially available - ESPN+

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys. The postseason wins are missing from Prescott’s résumé, but I fully expect the Cowboys to re-sign him to a deal that resets the quarterback market. So he shouldn’t be on this list for long. Prescott, who will turn 31 this summer, posted big-time numbers in 2023, including a Total QBR of 72.7 (second in the NFL), 4,516 passing yards (third) and 36 touchdown throws (first). Dallas recently restructured his contract to reduce his 2024 salary cap hit, and the team is reportedly still working toward an extension. [...] CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys. Lamb posted career-best numbers in 2023, logging 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s a playmaker with the ball in his hands, displaying the open-field vision and juice to create after the catch. Lamb’s 29 explosive-play receptions (catches of 20 or more yards) also tied for the league lead with Tyreek Hill. He should land top-level money, either in Dallas or elsewhere.

Cowboys secondary has become the top defensive group on the roster, and what that means for Mike Zimmer - Blogging The Boys

The question is, can Dallas pull off this rebuild retooling on the fly and game plan around the strength of their entire roster potentially being the secondary? When things were going well for this team under Quinn, the trio of McCarthy, Quinn, and special teams coordinator John Fassel more than earned their flowers as a dynamic bunch that had this team at a high level of preparation in all three phases. It didn’t take long for this to unravel when Dallas was taken out of their game scripts though, and while going from one former NFL head coach to another at defensive coordinator is good for McCarthy’s ability to focus on the offense as play-caller, a contrast in styles that didn’t complement each other as much as needed in the biggest games was evident at the end of the McCarthy/Quinn era.

Daniel Jones is ‘the guy’ when healthy — Giants coach Brian Daboll - Big Blue View

The speculation about the future for the New York Giants at quarterback continues to churn. At least in the near term, though, head coach Brian Daboll insisted on Saturday that Daniel Jones remains “the guy” when he is healthy. Daboll spoke to NFL insider Tom Pelissero from the NFL league meetings. The Giants signed Drew Lock as a veteran backup quarterback, and there is continued speculation that the Giants — concerned about Jones’ long-term health and his poor play in 2023 — could be looking to select a quarterback early in the 2024 NFL Draft. Daboll, though, said there is no competition for the starting job.

Brian Daboll: I wish Saquon Barkley well, except when he plays the Giants - PFT

Daboll told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network that Barkley, who signed with the Eagles in free agency, was a player the Giants like and respect but ultimately determined they couldn’t keep, given the realities of the salary cap and the running back position. “This is what it is every year in the NFL. You meet great people, whether it’s coaches, players, staff members, and unfortunately everybody doesn’t stick together the entire time, it’s not what it was 30, 40 years ago,” Daboll said. “I’ve got a tremendous amount of respect for Saquon and all the players that went on to other places. It’s a special group when you’re going through an NFL season, you’ve got to go through ups and downs. . . . Wish him all the best except when he is playing the Giants.”

NFC East 2024 free agency grades: Washington Commanders edition - PhillyVoice

They have three top 40 picks, 6 picks in the first two days of the draft, and 9 total. The decisions they make in the draft this year will have far bigger consequences than what they do in free agency, especially at the second overall pick (or maybe first overall if they move up), where they are certain to take a quarterback. In free agency, they didn’t add many players who appear to be in their long-term plans. I would count LB Frankie Luvu, C Tyler Biadasz, OL Nick Allegretti, and DE Dorance Armstrong among the long-term players. The majority of their other signings are one-year deals. They improved their roster to a level where the rookie quarterback won’t be surrounded by utter garbage. Would I have signed Austin Ekeler or Zach Ertz? Nope. But a year from now the Commanders can move on from most of the guys on one-year deals, and perhaps get more aggressive with long-term answers when they’ll once again be loaded up with cap space. I don’t know if that was their designed approach to free agency this offseason, but it sure seems to be set up that way, and it makes sense both from a short-term and long-term perspective. Grade: B.

Commanders HC Dan Quinn: It would be ‘fair to envision’ Washington selecting QB in 2024 NFL Draft - NFL.com

The Commanders are officially starting a new era with Dan Quinn and soon a fresh start at the quarterback position. Speaking with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero at the Annual League Meeting on Saturday, Quinn discussed the possibility of Washington selecting a QB with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft or later in April’s event. “I would say it’d be fair to envision we’d be taking a quarterback,” Quinn said. “To say where it’ll be happening, I think that’s a better question for (general manager) Adam (Peters). As the next weeks unfold there’ll be a lot of discussion, and that’s why we’ve had a great trip out seeing some guys, we’ll do that some more in the weeks ahead, but I’ve enjoyed that process with Adam, and going through it. He’s somebody that is an absolute expert at this position, what it looks like, where to go, and so going through that process has been really cool.”



