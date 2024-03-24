NFL Mock Draft 2024: Eagles 7-round simulation, Version 9.0

Two weeks into NFL free agency and the draft picture is a lot more clear. The Eagles needs are all but obvious and here is one possible way the team could address them.

Using the Pro Football Focus Mock Draft Simulator. Only picking for the Eagles and not trading.

Round 1, Pick 22 - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Cornerback, Alabama

Cornerback remains the one major position of need the Eagles haven’t seriously addressed through free agency. Cornerback is arguably the best, deepest position in this class and the Eagles seem to agree. There are a few players they could go for at pick 22 and Kool-Aid McKinstrey would be an excellent fit in the new defense. Vic Fangio wants smart, physical cornerbacks who can attack the run. McKinstry has been starting at Alabama since his freshman year, a sign of his intelligence, and he is a really dependable and physical player in coverage and against the run. It is a “safe” pick but exactly the type of player the Eagles I need on their defense.

Round 2, Pick 50 - Kingsley Suamataia, Tackle, BYU

Offensive line is probably the second best positional group in this class. Kingsley Suamataia would be a steal in the second round. He is a big, athletic tackle who can be developed into an eventual successor for Lane Johnson.

Round 2, Pick 53 - Junior Colson, Linebacker, Michigan

Right now, it is Devin White, Nakobe Dean, and Oren Burks as the Eagles option for inside linebacker. White and Dean have their high ceilings, but White hasn’t been consistent in his career and Dean hasn’t been healthy. If the team isn’t convinced by this pair, Junior Colson could be a fresh start at linebacker that the team would need. Colson is a physical, fast player who still has a lot of room to grow as a defender. He could get his feet wet in 2024 and take over after Devin White hits free agency, or he could be a bigger factor early in his career.

Round 4, Pick 120 - Cooper Beebe, Guard, Kansas State

Double dip at offensive line? Cooper Beebe is on the older side, but has looked like a great offensive line prospect for the last three seasons. Beebe is likely a guard in the NFL and will play for the next 10 years at a very consistent level. Classic case of a “boring” prospect falling due to a lack of high ceiling despite having an incredibly high floor.

Round 5, Pick 161- Will Shipley, Running Back, Clemson

The Eagles are almost certainly going to add another back to their backfield through the draft. Will Shipley makes a lot of sense as a number two running back behind Saquon Barkley. He is a very adept pass catcher and can run between the tackles. He provides a similar dynamic as Kenneth Gainwell, but packs a bit more punch in the running game.

Round 5, Pick 171 - Jaylin Simpson, Safety, Auburn

The defensive backfield is going to look a lot different in 2024 than it did last season. The safety group is still a bit hard to peg, even with the CJ Gardner-Johnson re-signing. Injuries make it a bit unclear and there is still a need for quality depth. Jaylin Simpson is more of a nickel back than a true safety, but he could be a damn good role player in the right secondary. He is athletic, feisty, and really good in coverage. Simpson would at worst be a very solid special teams player with upside to contribute on defense.

Round 5, Pick 172- Justin Rogers, Defensive Lineman, Auburn

What’s better than one massive defensive lineman? Two! Justin Rogers is over 340 pounds and can stuff up an offensive line all by himself. Rogers could be a depth player or he could rotate in as a two-gapping nose tackle while the Eagles move Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis around on the line.

Round 6, Pick 210- Hayden Hatten, Wide Receiver, Idaho

The additions of Parris Campbell and Devante Parker give the Eagles a bit more breathing room in the depth department at wide receiver, but it’s not a fully settled issue. Hayden Hatten makes sense as a late round pick. He was highly productive over the last two years at Idaho with good size, great ball skills and deep speed to burn defenses. Not a bad player to take a flier on this late!

