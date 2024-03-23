Eagles News: Why not sign Justin Simmons?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Roob’s Observations: Understanding Roseman’s unique approach to 2024 free agency - NBCSP

4. It’s been two weeks since the Broncos released Justin Simmons, and he’s still out there. That tells you one thing: His asking price is too high. Simmons may not be quite the player he was a couple years ago, but he still made the Pro Bowl last year at 30 years old and had three interceptions, eight pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two tackles for loss. Playmaker stats. Simmons was the 5th-highest-paid safety in the NFL last year playing on the third year of a four-year, $61 million deal that ran through 2024 before he was released. He’s not going to get close to $15 million per year now, but if Kevin Byard is worth $7 ½ million per year, Simmons is certainly worth, say, $9 to $10 million per year. Why not go with CJGJ and Reed Blankenship? Blankenship is OK, but he didn’t play particularly well the second half of last year, and Simmons is clearly an upgrade. Go with Gardner-Johnson and Simmons and Blankenship gives you a capable and experienced backup who’s still young – he turned 25 earlier this month – and cost controlled for two more years. You’re not giving up on Blankenship, but Simmons and CJGJ are both proven elite players. You don’t want to load up on too many older free agents, and Simmons does turn 31 in November. And we just watched James Bradberry lose it overnight. But if Simmons would take a two-year, $18 or $19 million deal and the Eagles can line up Simmons and C.J. Gardner-Johnson at safety? I’d do it in a New York minute.

Howie Roseman’s atypical Howie Roseman offseason - BGN

Going into this offseason we knew that Nick Sirianni was on the proverbial hot seat. Howie Roseman is not on it with him, but he has attacked the start of the offseason like he is. The first week of free agency was both a typical one and an atypical one for Roseman. In isolation the moves he has made have mostly fit the Roseman template: investing in pass rush, investing in offensive line, investing in quarterback, low financial obligations and/or short term contracts to low priority positions, a player for pick trade, signing former high picks to one year contracts, adding veteran depth behind established veterans... standard Eagles moves. But taken as a whole, the Eagles offseason looks similar to the type of disjointed one that we see every year from teams that are under pressure from above to get results now. Predictably they rarely work out. Prior to free agency the Eagles tried to soften the blow of trading/cutting Haason Reddick or Josh Sweat by letting it be known that they were unhappy with their edge rushers play against the run. Fair enough, but then they went out and signed Bryce Huff, who offers little against the run.

Eye on the Enemy #172: Will the Eagles free agency moves change how they approach the draft? - BGN Radio

John Stolnis talked with Ed Kracz from Fan Nation about the Eagles’ free agency Phase 2 moves, the ones in Phase 1 he liked, the Tush Push sticking around for another year, and whether the free agency moves will change how they approach the draft.

2024 NFL free agency: One signing that can impact each divisional race this season - NFL.com

The Eagles had a top-10 offense (in both yards and points) in 2023 — but the unit faltered when it mattered most, failing to top 300 yards in a pair of losses in Weeks 17 and 18 that allowed Dallas to seize the NFC East. It surely didn’t help that no Philly running back topped 62 rushing yards in either of those games. Barkley is an electric playmaker with score-from-anywhere potential who upgrades an attack that already featured a pair of 1,000-yard receivers (A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith) boasting big-play abilities. With a rugged dual-threat quarterback (Jalen Hurts) capable of producing explosive plays on the ground or through the air, Barkley’s presence adds a different dimension to one of the NFL’s most dynamic offenses. If the two-time Pro Bowler can remain healthy, the Eagles can trot out an unstoppable offense with blue-chip personnel at every marquee position — and perhaps finish in first place.

Why Kenny Pickett joining the Eagles made sense - ESPN

Pickett was not the only quarterback Philadelphia showed interest in this offseason. The Eagles looked into Justin Fields, as well, a source familiar with the discussions said. But the Chicago Bears were inclined to trade Fields somewhere with a decent pathway to an eventual starting gig and ultimately dealt him to Pittsburgh. In Pickett, the Eagles see an accurate passer with desirable traits who still has room to develop. It’s widely acknowledged across the league that the offensive conditions in Pittsburgh weren’t ideal over the past couple seasons, which leaves room for the possibility that Pickett’s ceiling is higher than he has shown to this point. And it was readily apparent at his introductory news conference that the 25-year-old Pickett, who grew up in New Jersey and was raised as an Eagles fan, is embracing the change of scenery.

Top 10 DVOA Ratings in Losses - FTN Fantasy

10) 2001 Week 1: St. Louis Rams 20, Philadelphia Eagles 17 (OT). Eagles DVOA: 59.3%. Let’s kick off our list with the first week of the 2001 season. The Rams outgained the Eagles 364 yards to 334 yards in this game, but they also recovered all six fumbles — four by themselves and two by the Eagles. The Eagles went 3-for-3 on fourth-down conversions and came back from a 17-3 deficit in the fourth quarter with two long drives which ended with short touchdown passes to running back Cecil Martin. The Eagles also won the coin toss but they couldn’t get past their own 30. The Rams took the punt and marched downfield from their own 36 to the Eagles 8, winning on a 26-yard field goal. The Eagles had an efficient game here against the Rams team that would end the season No. 1 in DVOA.

Wide receiver D.J. Chark could be a good low-risk addition to the Cowboys’ offense - Blogging The Boys

Pro Football Focus projects Chark to earn a two-year, $13M deal. While this number may have seemed likely before free agency opened in early March, it’s hard to see him getting this number now. Chark will likely earn a deal similar to the one-year, $4M deal K.J. Osborn and Noah Brown got this spring. Chark would bring some big-time upside to Dallas’ offense if the Cowboys were to sign him. Dallas is going to be bargain shopping, and the veteran wideout would be a great low-risk addition to consider.

NFC East 2024 free agency grades: New York Giants edition - PhillyVoice

Of course, Eluemunor and Runyan will be replacing Evan Neal and Mark Glowinski. Schoen selected Neal 7th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. That same offseason he signed Glowinski to a three-year deal worth $18 million. Neal has been a turnstile his first two seasons in the NFL, and might be moving to guard. Glowinski is gone. Interestingly, Schoen is also paying Runyan and Eluemunor — who, again, are just kinda “solid,” at best — a combined $17 million per year. If that number sounds familiar, it should. It’s what S Xavier McKinney signed for in Green Bay, and it’s also what it would have cost the Giants to franchise tag him this year. Personally, I’d much rather spend on my home-grown, top 5 type of safety who is still only 24 years old than a couple of easy-to-find, average offensive linemen, especially if I’m running a team that has a long way to go before it will contend for a Super Bowl. Grade: C.

Big Blue View mailbag: Draft scenarios, other NYG roster questions - Big Blue View

Chris Fiegler asks: Will the Giants receive compensatory picks in 2025 for signings of Saquon Barkley to the Philadelphia Eagles, Xavier McKinney to the Green Bay Packers and Tyrod Taylor to the New York Jets? Ed says: We won’t know the official answer to that until next offseason, but it doesn’t look that way. The formula is based on compensatory free agents lost and gained, and what the Giants added looks like it has cancelled out what they lost. Here is the estimate from Over The Cap, not including the signing of Matt Peart by the Denver Broncos.

Is Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. ready to man the middle of the Commanders’ defense? - Hogs Haven

Linebacker has been a position that has perplexed the Commanders since before they were the Commanders. While Jamin Davis has taken strides with each season, next season is likely to be his last before he is a free agent. Frankie Luvu looks like he can step into whatever role is needed of him. Bobby Wagner raises the floor of the unit, but cannot be considered a long-term option. Washington would be wise to add a linebacker to this group that will rotate into this group and eventually start. Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. is a good candidate in this scenario. There are some size concerns that he can’t change, like his lack of length, but he can get stronger to mitigate some of his weaknesses. The quickness, ability to navigate to the ball, and production in the passing game make him a prospect to target on Day 2, ideally with one of the third round picks. Following Bobby Wagner around for a year could help him become a starter a middle linebacker by next season.

L’Jarius Sneed trade rumors: Titans acquire Chiefs corner for 2025 third-round pick - Music City Miracles

Adam Schefter is reporting that the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs are finalizing a trade that will send cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to the Titans for a 2025 third-round pick and a swap of seventh-round picks in the 2024 draft. This deal has been rumored to be close for about a week now. The holdup before was reportedly the contract for Sneed. Apparently, they have gotten that ironed out. The Titans will have a completely revamped secondary when the 2024 NFL season opens. They signed former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie to a three-year contract at the start of free agency. Now they are bringing in Sneed.

TGIFootball #33: DraftKings NFL Futures Bets - The SB Nation NFL Show

Brandon Lee Gowton and special guest Rob “Stats” Guerrera get into various DraftKings NFL Futures Bets including Super Bowl 2024-2025 winners and division winners.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message