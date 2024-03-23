Report: Eagles sign former Cowboys quarterback

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing free agent quarterback Will Grier to a one-year contract, according to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Between signing Grier and trading for Kenny Pickett last Friday, that’s two new signal caller additions in about one week. The QB Factory keeps churning!

Grier, 28, was originally selected by the Carolina Panthers with a third-round pick (No. 100 overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. He made his only two career starts as a rookie, both resulting in losses. Grier completed just 53.8% of his attempts for 4.4 yards per attempt, zero touchdowns, four interceptions, and a 33.2 passer rating. Pretty bad!

Carolina cut Grier after two seasons. He was then claimed off waivers by the Dallas Cowboys. Down in Texas, Grier notably overlapped with new Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and new quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier for two seasons. Grier mostly served as the third-string QB behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush; he did not play a regular season snap.

The Cowboys made a clear attempt to move on from Grier by trading for Trey Lance late last August. Grier responded by turning in a strong preseason finale performance, completing 82.9% of his passes for 8.7 yards per attempt, two touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a 122 passer rating.

After getting cut by Dallas, Grier spent time as a practice squad member with the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots. He was ultimately signed off the Pats’ practice squad to join the Los Angeles Chargers’ roster in mid-December, reuniting him with the aforementioned Moore and Nussmeier.

And so the Eagles’ new coaching hires clearly have an affinity for Grier. In theory, at least, Grier can help Jalen Hurts, Pickett, and Tanner McKee get adjusted to Philly’s new OC. Grier can also push McKee for the QB3 job, though the latter should be considered the strong favorite for that spot.