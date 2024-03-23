Eagles Film Room: The strengths and weaknesses of Devin White

Well, the Eagles signed a linebacker! So full disclosure, I wasn’t particularly happy when I saw the news that the Eagles had signed Devin White because I’ve never been impressed by him whenever I watch the Buccaneers. Anyway, the great thing about these posts is that they make me go back and watch each player, and I was glad I watched Devin White. I’m not saying I’m happy about the signing, but I do think I see him slightly differently after actually watching him. [Previously in this series: Bryce Huff review | Saquon Barkley review]

Stats

Devin White 2023 Stats



Total Snaps Played: 857 (29th)



Coverage Stats

Coverage Snaps: 437 (31st)

INTs: 2 (7th)

PDs: 2 (25th)

Comp % Allowed: 55.6% (7th)

Deserved Catch %: 85.0% (41st)

Passer Rating Allowed: 42.6 (2nd)

Yards Per Coverage Snap: 0.3 (10th)… pic.twitter.com/IiXFrEcLrd — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) March 18, 2024

Strengths

+ White is really aggressive when coming downhill if he is kept clean. He can penetrate gaps quickly and use his speed and burst to avoid linemen trying to reach him.

8) He is at his best against the run when he is kept clean and can use his speed to avoid opposing linemen. He can penetrate gaps quickly and come downhill fast to make plays on the ball carrier. However, he has to avoid offensive linemen to be able to do this well... pic.twitter.com/KI7mCy7zeB — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) March 18, 2024

+ He has the speed to cover backs and tight ends and especially carry them to the flat. This is important in a Vic Fangio defense, where linebackers are often asked to cover a running back in man coverage (especially if the back lines up opposite Trips - as Fangio likes to be 5over3 to the Trips side if there is a deep crossing route).

7) Here's the speed and ability to rally to the ball on show again. He should be very competent covering the flats and in zone coverage most of the time. Once again he does a good job not biting on the play-action and stays with the TE. pic.twitter.com/NRSGm1x50Z — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) March 18, 2024

+ White is one of the most athletic and explosive pass rushers you will see from the linebacker position. You don’t get drafted in the top 10 as an off-ball linebacker unless you are an outstanding athlete. He can get to the quarterback in a matter of seconds.

Devin White film thread. This will be an interesting one... 1) It doesn't take long to realize what he was with the Bucs. He's an explosive lightning fast blitzer who can get to the QB in a hurry. He has an elite burst over 5 yards that not many linebackers have. pic.twitter.com/AGpkyKsDY4 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) March 18, 2024

5) There is no way he blitzes as much in Philly as he did with the Bucs. There is so much of this on film. I wouldn't say he's a good pass rusher, but he's just so fast and explosive he can get to the QB very quickly. He's a disruptive force without a doubt! pic.twitter.com/wC8ZQGjdUp — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) March 18, 2024

+ He shows some good awareness and ability in zone coverage, but this is inconsistent. However, he doesn’t need to be perfect because he has the speed to redirect if he makes a slight misstep.

6) I think the Eagles must have seen something in his coverage ability which is why they wanted him. I think he's pretty good in zone coverage. Here's a good example of him taking away the deep dip by redirecting after Cousins attempts to force him away with his eyes and the use… pic.twitter.com/KLOO8EUOus — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) March 18, 2024

+ It’s been a while since the Eagles had a linebacker who can make crazy athletic plays. Devin White is going to make some ridiculous plays, hopefully like this one.

2) He obviously got real athleticism and ability in coverage too. This is not a standard rep so don't expect him to do this again... But the athletic ability to drop from a blitzing a-gap position and make this interception is pretty incredible. This is the kind of play has… pic.twitter.com/XBAIn9s3Kr — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) March 18, 2024

+ He’s a really strong tackler and he hits with the force needed to knock running backs backward, rather than just allowing them to push forward.

3) His tackling seemed pretty solid too in the games I watched. He has power to prevent running backs from falling forward. When he's kept clean he can be a really useful run defender as he can penetrate gaps quickly. pic.twitter.com/Mk7NLy7zqA — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) March 18, 2024

+ He was more aware of play-action than I expected based on what I had read.

4) I was surprised that he wasn't as aggressive against play-action either. I expected worse tbh. He was usually OK and being disciplined and he has really good speed to rally to the ball quickly after dropping to good depth in coverage. pic.twitter.com/U9K8nQAPUl — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) March 18, 2024

+ The film is not perfect, and there are some worrying trends, but this is the most talented linebacker the Eagles have had in a long time. At least he has talent to work with.

Weaknesses

- He really needs to be kept clean in the run game or it can be rough. He can be passive and lightweight when it comes to taking on pulling guards in the run game and really struggles to get off blocks.

9) That's the positives out of the way. If you want to skip the negatives then don't look at any more clips, as sadly there's quite a few issues with his film. Firstly, he is pretty awful at getting off contact in the run game. When linemen get their hands on him he really… pic.twitter.com/rEBn1y3m1O — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) March 18, 2024

10) I also really don't like how passive he is at the point of attack. He will not come downhill and take on pulling guards. He almost accepts that he's not going to win at times. I want my linebacker to be way more aggressive here. pic.twitter.com/xFkmlIHKPQ — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) March 18, 2024

- Sometimes he can get moved by tight ends. Which is not what you want to see. And I mean properly moved, not just blocked.

12) You don't want your starting linebacker being moved by a TE like this in the run game. This is pretty passive again and it's why I think he needs to be kept clean in the run game because he's not good at playing through contact or getting off blocks. pic.twitter.com/skd9OfLBW5 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) March 18, 2024

- He takes some bizarre angles in the run game at times. I am not sure if he is gambling and being overaggressive, or just not reading the play very well, but he takes some very peculiar angles.

11) He also takes some really bad angles in the run game as well. Sometimes I've got no idea what he's seeing. The 49ers game was really rough. He just seemed lost frequently and sometimes was completely out of position. pic.twitter.com/Bwy9aOJmpc — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) March 18, 2024

- I am not convinced he is actually a great pass rusher, and I didn’t see him defeat many blocks. I think his pass-rushing success primarily comes down to his pure speed.

14) Let's end with a controversial one... I'm actually not sure he's that great of a pass rusher. I just think he's explosive and can get to the QB quickly. But you can see RBs pick him up easily at times. So I think it is down to the DC to create opportunities where he is coming… pic.twitter.com/kNzHotvhCg — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) March 18, 2024

- Sometimes he can be overaggressive in coverage or lack a bit of awareness.

13) I think the potential to be good in zone coverage is there, but he does have some lapses at times. I can get why he goes after the QB here, but he has an intermediate out route right behind him here and doesn't show any awareness of what is around him when he goes after the… pic.twitter.com/eeXhKhS87i — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) March 18, 2024

- He’s been in the league for 5 years and still has inconsistent film. I am optimistic that Fangio is a great teacher, but I find it unlikely that he will dramatically change his game. He’s probably going to remain a talented, albeit inconsistent player.

- He is going to have to learn a new scheme, because the way he was used with the Bucs is completely different from how he will be used this year.

Overall

Hmm. There’s no point doing these posts if I’m not honest, so yeah, I’m not a huge fan of this one. I don’t hate it! And I can see a scenario where it works really well, but I don’t expect this to solve the Eagles’ problems at linebacker all of a sudden.

Devin White was a top 10 pick for a reason. He is an incredibly talented athlete and he has bags of potential. But I don’t think the film that I watched was that good. The 49ers film in particular is a bit of a disaster. I do not think he gets anywhere near the amount of money that he did if he was not a former top 10 pick. All coaches believe that they can be the ‘one’ to unlock an extremely talented athlete, but the truth is that players will rarely dramatically change after 5 years in the NFL.

I think the really interesting thing is that Devin White comes from a system that is completely different from the one that Fangio plays. There is just no way he is going to blitz as much as he was with the Bucs this past season. I really, really hope this was a Fangio signing and not a Howie Roseman signing. I am telling myself that Fangio must have seen something in White’s film that makes him think that he can turn him into an excellent linebacker in his system. This is what I’m telling myself anyway...

As I’ve made pretty clear, I’m not sold on Devin White, but he’s clearly better than Shaq Leonard, Nicholas Morrow, and Zach Cunningham. Although, I honestly think I might be better than Shaq Leonard at this point. I am a little worried about how undersized this Eagles’ defensive front 7 is, and I’m not sure I see either White or Nakobe Dean as a classic ‘stack’ backer who can take on pulling guards and be physical against the run. I am pretty worried about the trust the Eagles are putting in Jordan Davis to carry this lightweight front 7 against physical run games. I would like to see some more size added to the front 7.

Devin White is extremely talented, and a super fun athlete to watch, but the Eagles are going to be putting a lot of faith in Vic Fangio to turn him into a good starting linebacker in his system, or the Eagles’ linebacker play might be poor once again. My fingers are crossed that Devin White can look good in a very different system than he is used to. At the very least, we will all get to watch someone with actual starting talent at linebacker!