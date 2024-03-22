The NFL will not ban the “tush push” in 2024

There was a whole lot of talk last season about teams and coaches throughout the NFL wanting to get the tush push banned in 2024, but Troy Vincent said on Thursday that there wasn’t enough evidence to even bring it up at the league meeting.

On today's pre-annual league meeting call with media, NFL football ops EVP Troy Vincent discussed the sentiment around the Tush Push/Brotherly Shove. After consulting with various committees all season (competition, health and safety, etc.), "It was best to say leave it alone." — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) March 21, 2024

That’s great news for the Eagles, who have mastered one of the best and most-efficient QB sneak techniques in the NFL.

Despite all the made-up arguments against the play, it all boiled down to Nick Sirianni installing the heck out it, and working to perfect it beginning all the way back in OTAs. If other teams had spent 6-plus months working on (their version of) the tush push, maybe more teams would’ve had success with it — but, they didn’t. Banning the play would’ve simply been punishing the Eagles for being really, really good at it.

The play being legal in 2024 is one hurdle now crossed, but Philly should expect to have a bit of a transition period without Jason Kelce at the bottom of the tush push pile. Cam Jurgens will have a lot of roles to fill at center, and perhaps none more important than allowing the QB sneak continue to have the success rate it did in 2023.

The Eagles would’ve figured something else out if the NFL did end up banning the play, but since they didn’t, it’ll be extra satisfying when it works this fall against teams who lobbied for it’s end.