Report: Eagles sign former Giants wide receiver

The Eagles have added another very fast skill player to the wide receiver room with Parris Campbell signing a one-year deal in Philly, per report.

Howie Roseman and the front office were interested in drafting Campbell back in 2019, but ultimately ended up taking J.J. Arcega-Whiteside after Jeffrey Lurie reportedly intervened. Campbell went on to be drafted by the Colts, and was on the roster for two years under then-OC Nick Sirianni.

Injuries were a problem early in his career, the WR suffered three (abdominal strain, fractured right hand, foot fracture) throughout his rookie season, and ended up missing 9 total games. He missed most of the 2020 season after he sprained his MCL/PCL in Week 2, and then had another abdominal sprain and foot sprain that kept him sidelined for 10 total games in 2021.

He finally got healthy in 2022 for a complete, 17-game season for the Colts, and finished the year with 63 catches for 623 yards and 3 touchdown. He was also responsible for 32 first downs. Still, it wasn’t enough to earn a second contract in Indy, so Campbell signed with the Giants during free agency in 2023.

The WR played in 12 games for New York, only starting in three of them, and had 20 catches for 104 yards and no TDs. Campbell ended up being a healthy scratch in Week 14 and didn’t play another game for the Giants after that.

He’s now joining a room in Philly with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and DeVante Parker — plus a handful of first and second-year players. Campbell’s signing could mean that Quez Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus are not in the Eagles’ plan for 2024.

Campbell had tons of potential coming out of Ohio State in 2019, but as a second-round pick, hasn’t been able to take his game to the next level. Hopefully, in Philly he can stay healthy and develop, and contribute on both special teams and offense.