Eagles News: PFF’s favorite free agency move

Favorite, least favorite 2024 free agency moves for all 32 NFL teams - PFF

Philadelphia Eagles. Favorite: EDGE Bryce Huff. This is textbook Howie Roseman. Eagles edge defender Haason Reddick is the subject of trade talks as he enters the final year of his contract, and Philadelphia could trade him with an in-house replacement at the ready. Huff is as good a pure pass rusher off the edge as any player in the league, and the Eagles have always deployed the platoon-style approach that should fit his play style the best.

Eagles need more from their draft picks to sustain a Super Bowl roster - BGN

The Eagles also need their Days 1 and 2 picks from the last two years to step up. Jordan Davis has to provide more of an impact that he has. Nakobe Dean has to stay healthy and be better at the nuts and bolts of off-ball linebacker in his third year. Nolan Smith needs to do more than get the occasional pressure as his snap-count increases, and Tyler Steen will be given every opportunity to win the starting right guard job in training camp. As a third-round pick, he needs to grab it and own it. And hopefully, Sydney Brown recovers from his injury and picks up where he left off after an encouraging rookie season. It’s likely they’re going to draft for some needs this April, too. They need a second tight end who can actually catch the ball a little bit. Grant Calcaterra hasn’t proven to be that guy. They need a slot wide receiver who can get down the field and catch the ball when it’s thrown to him. Quez isn’t that guy, and I doubt free agent signing DeVante Parker is either. They could draft their starting slot corner in the first round and should at the very least at one in the first few rounds to learn the ropes and be ready to play should Darius Slay and/or Bradberry get hurt or are ineffective.

On the Shane Page #23: Do we love the Devin White signing? + Free Agency News Roundup - BGN Radio

Shane Haff and Jonny Page kick off the show sharing their thoughts on the Eagles signing linebacker Devin White to a one-year deal. Later in show, the guys touch on some of the other free agency moves including C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Kenny Pickett and more.

More on Devin White - Iggles Blitz

White is a skilled LB. He can fly around the field, in coverage or in pursuit. He has 3 career INTs, 6 FF and 9 FRs. That shows playmaking ability. Watch the INTs and you see a defender making clean catches with his hands. Some of the FF came when White punched the ball out in awkard situations. Those are skilled plays, not lucky hits. He has 23 career sacks. White is a good pass rusher. He has terrific closing speed. When he blitzes, there isn’t any hesitation. And he knows how to get by blockers. The risk in this move is that White is coming off his worst season. White still made plays, but frustrated the coaches enough that he lost some playing time to KJ Britt. Tampa let him leave in free agency without making an effort to keep him. The Eagles might get the White who was a good player. Or they might get the guy from last year. But I think White is the kind of player who is worth taking a chance on. If they get the good version, he would be a huge upgrade on last year. Howie Roseman needs to keep building depth at LB so that there is some competition. Add a key player in the draft. We’ll still have to wait and see how things pan out, but this group certainly has the potential to be more talented than last year’s bunch.

NFL free agency: Roster additions, cuts, remaining questions - ESPN

Biggest remaining roster hole: Cornerback. The Eagles need to decide whether to release James Bradberry, who struggled opposite Darius Slay in 2023. They could address the position in free agency or by trade, though the draft also seems like a pretty strong bet at this point.

Matt Hennessy could have prominent role on Eagles’ new-look offensive line - NBCSP

“No preference really,” he said. “I played center in college, played center a little bit in the league, played some guard in the league, I feel like all the interior three you can kind of move them interchangeably and you need to be able to do that to be able to stick around in the NFL so that’s something I’m willing to do and want to do.” Hennessy’s versatility gives the Eagles some options. He could compete at right guard with Steen, who started the first Dallas game at right guard, and Jurgens, who was OK last year but not great and missed six games. He could back up all three interior spots. He could conceivably play left guard if the Eagles at any point toy with the idea of moving Landon Dickerson to center. Stoutland loves versatility, and Hennessy said it’s helped him understand the game more playing both guard and center in the NFL.

Saquon Barkley’s first 24 hours as an Eagle - PE.com

Firstrust Bank presents this exclusive, behind-the-scenes look of new Eagles running back Saquon Barkley’s first 24 hours with the team.

Derek Barnett agrees to one-year deal to return to Texans - PFT

Edge rusher Derek Barnett found a home in Houston after [getting waived by the Eagles] last season. Barnett is staying longer. He agreed to a one-year contract to return to the Texans, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Cowboys’ slow free agency isn’t surprising, but it puts major pressure on their draft - Blogging The Boys

Adding to the roster with established guys that can immediately help your team is the way the Cowboys should be operating, and it’s something fans and the media have been stressing for over a decade. In spite of that, they choose to look for bargain type deals on the market and focus more on retaining talent that’s already on the roster. There’s something to be said about keeping key players, but to not even attempt to take a swing at impact players that will allow your draft process even more flexibility just isn’t a smart way to go about things. Stephen Jones spoke about understanding the frustrations of the fans base and that the organization feels the same way. But it appears they will remain comfortable with this particular process, so the draft is basically the only source of competitive team building in Dallas, and that’s frustrating.

Arizona Cardinals ‘open for business’ with No. 4 pick - Big Blue View

The Giants have the No. 6 overall pick. They face a fascinating — and potentially franchise-altering decision. They have longed for a play-making No. 1 wide receiver for years, and one or both of Malik Nabers of LSU and Rome Odunze of Washington could be available at No. 6. They also face a quarterback conundrum with Daniel Jones’ injury history, poor 2023 performance and his contract situation perhaps putting the Giants in a spot to draft his successor.

Is Caleb Williams still in play for Washington? - Hogs Haven

Is Caleb Williams still in play despite the Chicago Bears trading Justin Fields? Is J.J. McCarthy a legitimate option for Washington compared to selecting Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels at number two? The range of quarterback questions continues to expand, but I find it hard to expect Washington to trade out of number two, passing on Maye or Daniels.

New kickoff format, ban on hip-drop tackle among 10 rule proposals to be heard at Annual League Meeting - NFL.com

The NFL on Wednesday announced its final 2024 playing rule, bylaw and resolution proposals to be voted on at next week’s Annual League Meeting, which takes place March 24-27. The league’s competition committee is presenting six rule changes, which accompany four proposed by NFL clubs. The committee’s proposals for a new kickoff format and a ban on the hip-drop tackle highlight the potential changes for 2024. Proposed for one year only, the new kickoff rules would feature new alignments for the both the kicking and receiving units. A proposed “landing zone,” the area between the receiving team’s goal line and its 20-yard line, would prompt action off the kickoff if the ball were to land there.

