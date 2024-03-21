Eagles sign nickel cornerback

The Philadelphia Eagles signed free agent defensive back Tyler Hall, according to the NFL’s official transaction page.

Hall, who turns 26 on Halloween, played college football at Wyoming before signing with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft.

He then spent one season with the Los Angeles Rams and then the last two with the Las Vegas Raiders.

All told, he’s made six starts in 31 games played.

Here’s a look at Hall’s career snap counts by position, per Pro Football Focus:

2020: 5 slot, 1 free safety ... 122 special teams

2021: 41 special teams

2022: 7 defensive line, 32 box, 167 slot, 7 outside cornerback, 5 free safety ... 1 special teams

2023: 1 defensive line, 21 box, 129 slot, 7 outside cornerback, 2 free safety ... 83 special teams

As you can see, the majority of Hall’s defensive snaps have come playing in the slot. The Eagles currently don’t have a sure-fire starting nickel cornerback after releasing Avonte Maddox, who is still a free agent. Hall has an opportunity to compete for playing time. Or at least earn a roster spot in the former Josiah Scott role as a backup slot option and special teams contributor.

Hardly the flashiest free agent signing the Eagles have made but nickel corner depth was an obvious weakness for them last season. Good to see Howie Roseman adding another option there.