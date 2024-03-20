Eagles News: ESPN says Philly is the best fit for one of the top remaining free agents

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

2024 NFL free agency: Best team fits for 20 unsigned players - ESPN+

Best fit: Philadelphia Eagles. Calais Campbell suggested he might want to see what happened with former Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. After the season, Nielsen caught on with the Jaguars, but Jacksonville stumped up the cash for former 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead, who might be considered a younger version of Campbell at this point of his career. The only thing Campbell hasn’t done in his career is win a title. While his defensive line coach in Baltimore was Joe Cullen, who currently serves in that role for the Chiefs, he’s not a great fit for what Kansas City wants to do on the defensive side of the ball and what it needs to add after re-signing Chris Jones. The Eagles, on the other hand, will play a fair amount of 3-4 under Vic Fangio and need to supplement their defensive line rotation after Fletcher Cox’s retirement. You know general manager Howie Roseman doesn’t need an invitation to sign a defensive lineman. [...] Why he should be signed: Campbell can still play! In his debut season with the Falcons, he racked up 6.5 sacks, 17 knockdowns, 10 tackles for loss and the third safety of his career. Those numbers are in line with what he did during his third season in Jacksonville in 2019, when Campbell was one of the league’s highest-paid linemen. He made $7 million on his one-year deal with Atlanta in 2023.

Ranking best remaining 2024 NFL free agents: Who’s unsigned? - ESPN+

16. Calais Campbell, EDGE. 2023 team: Atlanta Falcons | Age in 2024 season: 38. Campbell can still play a productive role on a defensive front. Last season, he had 6.5 sacks and 28 pressures, while using his play strength and 6-foot-8, 282-pound frame to hold the point of attack.

Eagles Film Review: Saquon Barkley is going to be so much fun - BGN

I’m shocked that I keep hearing people going on about the issue with paying running backs. Just look at the actual amount of money Barkley is getting! He is getting less money than role players such as Darnell Mooney and Gabe Davis. Howie Roseman has clearly spotted a market inefficiency, as all good general managers should, and it’s reached the point where running backs are so underpaid that they represent really good value. Does anyone really think Gabe Davis is going to change the Jaguars’ offense more than Saquon Barkley will over the next 2 years? Barkley’s deal is only for a couple of years anyway, so this isn’t a deal that is going to cost the Eagles down the line and prevent future spending. I have to be honest, I am not a fan in general of paying running backs to a 2nd contact. I would just keep drafting them every few years, instead of paying good but not great running backs (such as D’Andre Swift, Tony Pollard, etc) but Saquon Barkley is not in the same tier as this. I am totally on board with paying elite running backs because they can make a huge difference to your offense. If I am going to pay a running back, they better be a top-5 talent otherwise I don’t think its a smart move. I previously said the Eagles should pass on re-signing Swift, and they made the right decision not paying him.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.156: Free Agency Continues to roll on - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and RJ Ochoa share their thoughts on the free agency moves made throughout the division so far.

NFL Power Rankings: Eagles, Falcons jump up after free agency frenzy; Cowboys, Titans slip - NFL.com

6) Following their sudden and shocking crash to close out the 2023 season, the Eagles were busy early in free agency, adding Saquon Barkley, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Devin White and Bryce Huff, plus completing a fascinating trade for Kenny Pickett. Of all the moves they’ve made, the Barkley one feels the most out of character for Philadelphia. Running back traditionally hasn’t been valued highly by the Eagles when it comes to their team-building methods, but they saw a chance to add someone who is a premier playmaker (when healthy) while stinging a division opponent in the process, so they took it. It doesn’t feel like “Trader Howie” Roseman is done, though. There’s still the draft, where the Eagles always look to make noise, and there are vacancies at cornerback (perhaps two spots), offensive line and wide receiver that must be addressed.

Spadaro: What is the 1 element Devin White will bring to the defense? - PE.com

There is no lacking for confidence with new Eagles linebacker Devin White, who arrived at the NovaCare Complex on Tuesday and took his physical, met a whole lot of people, signed his contract, and then spelled out his expectations for the 2024 season in Philadelphia. And they are large. And he’s excited about every bit of what’s ahead. “Tunnel vision,” White called his approach as he detailed his plan to attack everything Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio wants from him, promising to deliver an all-around linebacker who is going to bring leadership, playmaking, dedication, production, and one very significant tangible to a side of the line of scrimmage that is welcoming in a lot of new faces. “One thing I always try to take, I try to take swagger to the defense,” said White, the fifth overall pick by Tampa Bay in the 2019 NFL Draft who was a captain with the Bucs, a Super Bowl Champion, and an All-Pro player in his five seasons there. “Get everybody on that level, in that mode and just have fun.

Seahawks 2024 free agency: Seattle adds another versatile defensive back - Field Gulls

K’Von Wallace was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 and spent the first three seasons of his career in Philly. However was waived at roster cuts at the end of training camp ahead of the 2023 seasons, at which point he was claimed off waivers by the Arizona Cardinals. In Arizona he played for former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon before being waived just ahead of the trade deadline, at which time he was claimed by the Tennessee Titans. [BLG Note: The Titans did not retain Wallace despite his former Eagles position coach, Dennard Wilson, now being the DC in Tennessee.]

Jets have structured great deal for former Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith - Blogging The Boys

When you look at it this way, the case can be made that Dallas should have been in on signing Smith. It is possible they felt like it was just time to move on given the injury history Smith has had for several years with 2023 as the significant outlier. There is definitely some logic to that. But there is also enormous logic towards keeping him, especially if the goal is to compete at the highest level in 2024. His departure only exacerbates the difficulty in rebuilding the offensive line and there are surely going to be some growing paints associated with the process. You would think that you would not want that going on when you are trying to end a drought that will officially reach 30 years if the 2024 team does not properly stand in the way. Technically, the Cowboys do not have the cap space available to accommodate a deal like this, but as we learned once again on Monday they can create space just about whenever they want.

J.J. McCarthy visits New York Giants, cranking up the QB speculation - Big Blue View

Crank up the volume on the J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants speculation. Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report is reporting that the Giants had McCarthy in East Rutherford, N.J. for a visit last Thursday. Dinner with the front office and a tour of the team’s facility were on the agenda for the Michigan quarterback.

NFL Draft News: The Washington Commanders are visiting QB J.J. McCarthy in Michigan - Hogs Haven

The J.J. McCarthy hype continues to grow. The former Michigan QB is reportedly a lot higher on many NFL team’s boards than the general public’s ready to accept. He led the Michigan Wolverines to a National Title under head coach Jim Harbaugh. McCarthy has been having visits with NFL teams as they prepare for next month’s draft in Detroit, MI. He visited the New York Giants last week per Jordan Schultz, and the Washington Commanders are reportedly flying out to Ann Arbor, MI to have dinner with him on Thursday, the night before his Pro Day. Washington interviewed McCarthy at the NFL Scouting Combine, his first in a series of Q&As with multiple teams.

Marvin Harrison Jr. criticism means it’s officially NFL Draft silly season - SB Nation

With just over a month until the 2024 NFL Draft, we’re officially in silly season. It’s that magical part of the process where takes start flying that we’ve never heard before, and suddenly there are concerns about prospects we never had concerns about before. The latest victim: Marvin Harrison Jr, who apparently doesn’t have burst anymore? The biggest talk around Harrison Jr. came from Chris Simms on Monday, who took the contrarian route of ranking him as the third receiver in the 2024 class.

