Eagles sign former Penn State defensive tackle

The Philadelphia Eagles signed free agent defensive tackle PJ Mustipher on Tuesday, according to an official team announcement.

Mustipher, who turns 26 in November, played college football at Penn State. Over five years with the Nittany Lions, he logged 11 tackles for loss and three sacks in 50 games played.

Mustipher signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted rookie free agent last year. He failed to make their active roster but stuck around on the practice squad.

That is, until the New Orleans Saints poached him away from the Broncos in early December. Mustipher ended up playing 42 defensive snaps in four games combined. He produced four tackles (one solo, three assists) and no other stats.

Neither the Saints nor the Broncos opted to re-sign Mustipher, allowing the Eagles to swoop in. Signing him gives Philly more depth at nose tackle. Mustipher is likely a long shot to make the active roster but he’ll have a chance to prove himself in training camp.

Mustipher joins Saquon Barkley and Brandon Smith (and Zech McPhearson before he transferred to Texas Tech) as former Penn State players on Philly’s roster.