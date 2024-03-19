Jalen Hurts pays for funeral expenses of Texas high school football player

Jalen Hurts recently paid for the funeral expenses of a Texas high school football player who died after being shot at a party earlier this month, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

More details on the shooting from KHOU:

At the scene, deputies said they were told that a man, now identified by family as 18-year-old Jarvon Coles, was in the backyard of the house having a seizure and they attempted CPR immediately. While attempting CPR, deputies noticed a gunshot wound to Coles’ chest. EMS arrived and transported Coles to an area hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it appears that the shooter or shooters “intentionally shot” in the direction of the house party from about a block away. He said the suspects left the scene in a vehicle. Jarvon’s grandfather and guardian, Braxton Coles, told KHOU 11 News his grandson was a two-time first-team all-district linebacker at North Shore High School. He said Jarvon had a 4.1 GPA and was accepted into 15 colleges. He also said Jarvon had just visited Lamar University and was planning to go there to play football.

Absolutely awful situation.

Really nice gesture by Hurts, though, to get involved and contribute some of his wealth to help a grieving family.

It should be noted that North Shore High School is the top rival of Channelview High School, which is where Hurts played high school football. Good on the Eagles quarterback to demonstrate that sometimes things are bigger than football and it’s important to help people in need.