Eagles News: Haason Reddick roster bonus pushed back as trade rumors continue

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles reportedly tweak Haason Reddick contract as trade efforts continue - NBCSP

A curious turn of events in Haason Reddick’s offseason as Reddick has apparently agreed to allow the Eagles to delay his $1 million roster bonus for two weeks as they continue to attempt to trade him. This nugget was reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who posted on the former Twitter that the Eagles “are moving” Reddick’s bonus, initially due this past Friday, to April 1 to “in theory buy Philly time for a potential trade.” If there were any question whether the Eagles were continuing to try and work out a trade for Reddick, this seems to answer that. Any contract change – even a small one – has to be agreed to by both parties, so presumably Reddick agreed to allow the Eagles to postpone the bonus.

Jeremy Fowler Discusses Potential Haason Reddick Trade Terms - 97.5 The Fanatic

The Eagles gave Reddick permission to seek a trade because of a disconnect in contract extension negotiations. They subsequently signed former New York Jets edge rusher Bryce Huff to a three-year, $51.1 million deal. Rumors about a potential Josh Sweat trade disappeared when the Eagles restructured his contract last week. The indicators have put the writing on the wall. Reddick looks like he’s leaving Philadelphia just two seasons after a celebrated homecoming for the Temple University graduate and South Jersey native. What kind of return package would the Eagles get in a trade? “I do believe there’s interest. It just depends on what price point for draft capital. I talked to a few teams that believe that the Eagles would need a really healthy return, which would potentially give pause to doing a deal. But as we get closer to the draft, these things do tend to heat up.” -Jeremy Fowler Fowler mentioned the Arizona Cardinals as a potential fit.

Eagles lose another offensive lineman in free agency - BGN

The Eagles have already lost Jason Kelce to retirement and Sua Opeta to the Buccaneers, and now backup lineman Jack Driscoll is signing with the Dolphins in free agency.

Dolphins Add Offensive Line Help With Jack Driscoll Signing - The Phinsider

When I asked family and friends who love the Philadelphia Eagles for their opinion of Driscoll, all they could tell me was that there was a noticeable difference when Lane Johnson was not in the game. Still, for a team in desperate need of help on the offensive line, bringing in a young player with experience and versatility to play all over the offensive line is an excellent move if you’re Miami. And after last year’s season, where Miami lost one offensive lineman after another, there’s a real chance Driscoll could start at some point in 2024 and compete for a job on the roster long-term. Maybe he even pushes for one of the guard spots, but we’ll need to keep an eye on that as the offseason progresses.

At the Podium: Kenny Pickett and DeVante Parker’s Introductory Press Conferences - BGN Radio

Eagles new backup quarterback Kenny Pickett and new wide receiver DeVante Parker spoke with the Philly media for the first time on Monday afternoon.

Five players who make sense for the Eagles during the second wave of free agency - PhillyVoice

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling: MVS will have some drops (one of which the Eagles benefited from in 2023), but he is a also a legit NFL deep threat at 6’4 with 4.37 speed who has averaged over 15 yards per reception in every season of his career, including a league-leading 20.9 yards per catch with the Packers in 2020. He also had significant contributions in the playoffs for the Chiefs, making two explosive plays against the Bills in the divisional round, and catching a TD pass in the Super Bowl. He also had a monster game against the Bengals in the AFC Conference Championship Game in 2022, when he caught 6 passes for 116 yards and a TD. The No. 3 receiver isn’t going to see a lot of opportunities in the Eagles’ offense, as the passing game is going to go through A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and to a lesser degree, Dallas Goedert. Valdez-Scantling is a guy who isn’t going to require a lot of targets, but who can stretch the field for that trio, and he has proven that he can make big plays in big games.

Let’s Talk LBs - Iggles Blitz

Linebacker was a glaring weakness for the Eagles last year. Despite that, the team wasn’t going to make that position a focal point this offseason. The Eagles prefer to focus resources at other positions. Still, they have upgraded the position and have more work to do. The projected starters are Devin White and Nakobe Dean. White came over from Tampa as a free agent. He started 75 of 83 games in his time with the Bucs. White made one Pro Bowl, was a key player on multiple Top 10 defenses and was the leading tackler in Tampa’s Super Bowl win over the Chiefs. He’s got a strong track record. But why would the Bucs let him leave? This is where things get more complicated. White was inactive in December. He was able to practice, but didn’t play in the game. White said his injury was still an issue. There were reports that he wasn’t happy with having backup KJ Britt taking away some of his snaps. Was he really hurt? Had he fallen out of favor with coach Todd Bowles and didn’t handle that well? I watched multiple games to get a better feel for White. I saw a guy who runs well. He was a solid tackler. Good blitzer. He covered a lot of ground when he was in coverage. White is aggressive and can be burned by play-fakes and misdirection. White sure looked like an upgrade on last year’s LBs to me. He has playmaking skills. Even with his flaws, that is important.

2024 NFL free agency: Experts debate best signings, deals - ESPN

Mike Tannenbaum, NFL front office insider: Eagles signing RB Saquon Barkley to a three-year, $37.7 million contract. Barkley will give Jalen Hurts a much better chance of getting through the season healthy. Over the past three seasons, Hurts has run the ball 491 times, which is the most by any quarterback in that span. Those numbers take a toll, and he didn’t look the same at the end of last season. With a true elite runner in the backfield, there won’t be as much pressure on Hurts to run, which will potentially keep him healthy down the stretch.

Daniel Jeremiah 2024 NFL mock draft 3.0: Vikings go get J.J. McCarthy; Jets jump for Marvin Harrison Jr. - NFL.com

CB Nate Wiggins: The Eagles pass defense was atrocious last season. Wiggins is the most natural cover man in this year’s draft.

Daily Dawg Chow 3/19: Browns opening the season in Brazil? Mo Hurst may have revealed league plans - Dawgs By Nature

Maurice Hurst Suggests Browns Will Open 2024 Season In Brazil (Sports Illustrated) “When asked where the defensive line would take a trip all together, Hurst thought for a moment and said, “Well, I mean we are playing in Brazil this year. We could just do a little Rio trip!”

DeVante Parker came to Philadelphia for 1 thing - PE.com

Coming off a season in which he nearly doubled his rookie-year totals, Parker thought that the Dolphins would build upon the experience and break through in the near future. Parker hasn’t been to a playoff game since. That’s the main reason he signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, putting pen to paper on the deal Monday afternoon. The veteran smiles in disbelief, thinking that seven seasons have gone by since that postseason debut. “I just want to be a part of that. I just want to do whatever I can to help this team get to where they want to go,” said Parker, who spent his first seven seasons in Miami and last two with New England. “Whatever it takes to get there.”

Leighton Vander Esch retiring from football after 6 seasons with Dallas Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

Vander Esch fell short of Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2018 as it ultimately went to Shaquille Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts. Unfortunately that season would be one of only two in which Vander Esch would play every game as injuries began to take their toll on him. He played nine and ten games in 2019 and 2020 respectively, which helped serve as part of the reasoning for the Cowboys drafting linebacker (really more of a name only as we would come to find out) Micah Parsons in 2021. They declined Vander Esch’s fifth-year option shortly after. But Vander Esch bounced back that season and played every game yet again. It led to the Cowboys giving him a one-year deal for the 2022 season. Yet again he played very well and proved to be one of the foundational elements for Dan Quinn’s group in defending the run. Dallas ultimately brought him back on a two-year deal last offseason. Unfortunately Vander Esch only played five games for the Cowboys in 2023 and appears ready to walk away from the game. We wish him and his family all the best and are very grateful for the good times.

Why haven’t the Giants re-signed Isaiah Simmons yet? - Big Blue View

Simmons often came on the field when starting inside linebacker Micah McFadden came off. Simmons played some as an inside linebacker, some on the outside and a bit in the slot for Martindale. As we have said, Bowen is not Martindale. What it comes down to is simply whether or not Bowen sees Simmons as a player who fits what he wants. If the belief is that Simmons doesn’t fit what Bowen wants to do, then Simmons won’t be brought back to the Giants. A deal could still happen, of course, but as of now that appears to be the case.

Kliff Kingsbury seems to have great eye for QB talent - Hogs Haven

As a successful head coach, Kliff Kingsbury leaves a lot to be desired, but his repeated, early, identification of eventually successful quarterbacks, even at less prominent college programs, is fairly uncanny. From Case Keenum, to Johnny Manziel, to Baker Mayfield, and Patrick Mahomes, Kingsbury has given some of the most successful college QBs of the last decade their start. He also helped groom Kyler Murray into a two-time Pro Bowler in the NFL, recognizing the inadequacy of the Cardinals’ incumbent QB as soon as he came in the door.

Monday Football Monday #175: NFL Free Agency Prompt Show - The SB Nation NFL Show

With the first week of NFL free agency in the books, R.J. Ochoa, J.P. Acosta and Mark Schofield each provide their best answers for five various prompts based on where we’re at in this part of free agency.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message