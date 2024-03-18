 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles lose another offensive lineman in free agency

Jack Driscoll has signed with the Dolphins.

By Alexis Chassen
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Eagles have already lost Jason Kelce to retirement and Sua Opeta to the Buccaneers, and now backup lineman Jack Driscoll is signing with the Dolphins in free agency.

Not that Driscoll was the most impressive back-up the Eagles had, but he was someone that had trained with Jeff Stoutland and had the experience to be moved around the line as needed. When guys like Lane Johnson and Cam Jurgens were sidelined at various times in 2023, Driscoll was someone who often came in for snaps.

Still, the Eagles have Tyler Steen to fill that role for them this season, and Steen should take a big developmental leap heading into Year 2. Philly also signed Matt Hennessey last week, who has more in-game experience.

Driscoll took the field in all 17 games for the Eagles the past two years, and was a fine option for a guy still on his rookie deal. Howie Roseman probably didn’t see the long term benefit of re-signing the Auburn alumnus, and will instead likely add a couple offensive lineman through the upcoming NFL Draft.

