Kenny Pickett calls joining the Eagles a ‘full-circle moment’

The Eagles and Steelers surprised a lot of people when news dropped that the teams were making a trade that brought QB Kenny Pickett to Philly — including Pickett. Still, as a lifelong Eagles fan, Pickett said he’s extremely excited to be with his new team, and spoke to reporters on Monday about what happened in Pittsburgh, and why this is a great opportunity for a reset.

Pickett called being traded to the Eagles a full-circle moment for him.

“It’s pretty unbelievable, honestly. I’ve been coming to games at The Linc since I was like five years old. I have great memories of my Dad taking me here, my grandfather, all my family members coming out to the games together and just having great memories. And, the fact that, hopefully, I can help provide some great memories for some other families now coming up. It’s pretty surreal, and a full-circle moment for me.”

He did talk about leaving Pittsburgh and said that he gave everything he had there and loved his teammates and coaches, but ultimately he felt it was time to move on.

“It just felt like it was time, from the things that transpired, and wanted to get a chance to go somewhere else and continue to grow my career. And the fact that it’s in Philly, the place that I grew up, found the love for the game here, with a great coaching staff, great players — I’m looking forward to meeting all these guys in a couple weeks when everyone gets back into town —, but I think it’s an awesome opportunity here to join this team.”

The quarterback didn’t really get into how things transpired with the Steelers, but said that there was some communication behind closed doors, which led him here. He was asked about reports that he refused to play emergency QB at the end of the 2023 season, Pickett once again said there was more communication behind closed doors, but he was coming off an ankle surgery, and ultimately him not playing was planned the whole week leading up to the game. He went on to emphasize that he’s very happy to be with the Eagles.

Pickett was asked about the role he expects to have in Philly, with Jalen Hurts the clear-cut starter, but the newest Eagle QB said that he just wants to help the team however he can. He has already talked to Hurts, and Tanner McKee, and is excited about the QB room, and started meeting the coaches.

“I think it’s a good reset. Getting a chance to play on this team, in that quarterback room, with a couple of great guys, helping those guys out anyway I can and just be ready if my number’s called somewhere down the road.”

As for how Pickett feels he can fit in the scheme, he explained that watching some of the Eagles 2023 film, he saw some of the RPO stuff and getting Hurts on the move, which are things he can do. He also watched film of OC Kellen Moore’s offense in Los Angeles and in Dallas, and said he can be under center or in the gun.

Until he’s familiar with the scheme, Pickett couldn’t point to exactly what he’ll need to work on this offseason, but said he’s eager to learn from Jalen Hurts, too. Regardless of scheme, however, he did mention some of his specific strengths.

“I think my accuracy. I think my ability to play in and out of the pocket, get on the move, extend some plays, just being a leader on a team that guys want to play with, have in the huddle. All things I feel I do pretty well.”

The QB was asked what he learned going through some adversity, and Pickett said that he wants to get back to having fun, and just put his head down and getting to work.