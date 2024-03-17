NFL Mock Draft 2024: Eagles 7-round simulation, Version 8.0

The Eagles have been extremely active in free agency through only a few days, adding quality starters like Saquon Barkley, Bryce Huff, CJ Gardner Johnson and high upside role players/backups like Matt Hennessey, Devin White, Zach Baun, and Devante Parker. Their free agency approach definitely clarifies where they could and should go with their upcoming draft picks. Here is how their 2024 class could play out.

Using the Pro Football Focus Mock Draft Simulator. Only picking for the Eagles and not trading.

Round 1, Pick 22 - Terrion Arnold, Cornerback, Alabama

The Eagles not addressing cornerback (yet) through free agency makes it a great need. With James Bradberry’s step back in 2023, Darius Slay’s age, and the release of Avonte Maddox; the Eagles have a clear need at cornerback. Even with Kelee Ringo waiting in the wings, this is too talented a cornerback class for the Eagles to pass up on. Arnold has the size, speed, and ball hawking skills to be an outside cornerback in the Eagles defense and could contribute sooner than later.

Round 2, Pick 50 - Payton Wilson, Linebacker, NC State

Even with the addition of Devin White, the Eagles need to solidify their linebacker group. White is a wildcard and the jury is very, very much still out on Nakobe Dean. Payton Wilson brings a pro-ready skill set with a great blend of instincts and athleticism at the linebacker position. Having Wilson and White’s speed at inside linebacker would be too good to be true.

Round 2, Pick 53 - Xavier Worthy, Wide Receiver, Texas

This is a pipe dream for me at this point. But if Xavier Worthy is there in the second round, the Eagles would be crazy to not take a chance on him. Could you imagine defenses trying to account for his 4.21 speed while also trying to contain AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Saquon Barkley, and Jalen Hurts??? Scary hours.

Round 3, Pick 98 - Kamren Kinchens, Safety, Miami

Even with CJ Gardner Johnson back in the fold, the Eagles could draft another safety relatively high and it would make sense. Sydney Brown is coming off a knee injury and Reed Blankenship was banged up all last year. Also, Gardner Johnson did some of his best work as a slot defender in Philadelphia and the Eagles might like him there. Kamren Kinchens would be great in the third round, with a lot of versatility to offer the Eagles in their secondary and high upside to be a quality starter.

Round 5, Pick 161- Javon Foster, Tackle, Missouri

It’s very possible things are trending towards the Eagles drafting an offensive lineman high, but they’ll still pick one up even if its not in the first two days. Javon Foster’s size, physicality and experience in the SEC make him a great depth option for the Eagles’ reloading offensive line.

Round 5, Pick 171 - Jaheim Bell, Tight End, Florida State

Yeah yeah yeah. I know. I like this pick. I think it makes sense. Bell offers a lot as a pass catcher. Make it happen.

Round 5, Pick 172- Kimani Vidal, Running Back, Troy

After the Eagles gave Saquon Barkley, there were rumblings that they still weren’t satisfied with their backfield. Why would they be? Kenneth Gainwell has yet to really stand out as a running back and who knows if Boston Scott comes back for another season. Kimani Vidal has a D’Andre Swift-style skill set with a compact, muscular build but a speedy and shifty running style. He could be a great complement to Saquon Barkley, who no doubt will receive a healthy dose of carries in 2024.

Round 6, Pick 210: Jalen Green, Edge, James Madison

It’s unclear what is going to happen with the Eagles edge rusher group. Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat are still on the team despite rumors swirling about impending trades. If either or both of them are traded, the Eagles will need to add more depth to that group. Jalen Green doesn’t figure as an NFL starter, but he is a speedy pass rusher with great hustle and he racked up 15.5 sacks in only nine games in 2023 before injuring his knee. He would be a great player to take a flier on this late.

