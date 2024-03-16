Eagles sign former 49ers linebacker

The Eagles are adding another linebacker this offseason, with reports that the team is signing Oren Burks, formerly of the 49ers.

Former 49ers LB Oren Burks is signing a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles worth up to $2.5M, per source.

Burks is a special teams standout who started 5 games in 2023 for SF. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 16, 2024

Another team-friendly deal, worth up to $2.5 million, but the fact that he was such a contributor on special teams makes this signing worth while. The Eagles lost special teams captain LB Shaun Bradley for the 2023 season in the first preseason game, and now that he’s a free agent, Philly needs someone who can fill that role.

Head coach Nick Sirianni often talks about how valuable it is to have guys in the locker room who have been to big games like conference championships and Super Bowls, and Burks’ experience late in the postseason the past two years is another benefit.

Burks was a third-round draft pick by the Packers in 2018, and played in Green Bay for four years before signing his second contract with San Francisco. He’s always been a special teams guy, but did see a career-high in defensive snaps (326) last season for the 49ers.

Because of his role, his stats may not pop out as all that impressive, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be impactful. Throughout his career, he’s accumulated 176 total tackles, 2 pass defended, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 interception.