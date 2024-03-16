Eagles News: Kenny Pickett joins troubling list of quarterbacks traded before their third season

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

2024 NFL trades: Why did Pickett, Ridder, Howell, Allen change teams? - ESPN+

It’s an ignominious end to Pickett’s time in Pittsburgh and an admission that he’s probably not an NFL-caliber quarterback. If you go back through the passers taken since the league moved to the slotted draft system in 2011, the list of players who failed to make it to a third season with the team that drafted them isn’t pretty. Pickett joins Brandon Weeden, Johnny Manziel, Paxton Lynch, Josh Rosen, Dwayne Haskins and Trey Lance as two-and-done with their original franchises. Barring a few preseason passes that had Steelers fans excited for Pickett’s future, it’s hard to argue with the decision. He has gone 14-10 as a starter by virtue of protecting the football, but he has been a low-ceiling starter, averaging just 6.3 yards per attempt. His 46.5 QBR ranks 23rd in the league over the past two seasons; the only players below him who were their team’s primary starter both years were Baker Mayfield, Zach Wilson and Russell Wilson, who now seems to have a clear path to Pittsburgh’s starting role.

Howie Stays Busy - Iggles Blitz

Let’s talk about why Pickett was available. His first two seasons were disappointing. The question is why things didn’t work out. Some will blame Pickett for simply not playing well. But coaching and a lack of playmakers were real issues. The offensive coordinator was Matt Canada, who was almost universally panned for his scheme and play-calling. The Steelers never had 400 yards of offense in a game under Canada. The week after he was fired, the Steelers put up 421 yards. That isn’t to say that with a different OC Pickett would have been Patrick Mahomes, but he would have been better. Pittsburgh decided not to give Pickett another year. They signed Russell Wilson. This is where things get a bit complicated. The Steelers are using media contacts to push the narrative that Pickett didn’t handle the Wilson signing well at all. They said Pickett didn’t want to compete for the job so that frustrated them and they decided to trade him. Here is another take on what happened. “Aditi Kinkhabwala: NOTE: “preferred” is not because Kenny Pickett is running away from competition. He was explicitly told by the Steelers Wilson would start, reneging on the pledge he’d been given that after two years of chaos, he’d finally be put in position to succeed - per sources apprised of convo.”

Kenny Pickett’s departure was needed, and now the Steelers can move on - Behind The Steel Curtain

Cam Heyward spent an hour on facetime with Russell Wilson in an effort to recruit him to the Steelers, according to Wilson himself at his introductory press conference. Other players, including T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Pat Freiermuth were all named by Wilson as guys who pushed for him to join them in Pittsburgh. Once Wilson did get signed, Pickett was reportedly not happy. The locker room lost faith and actively recruited his replacement, and it’s not hard to see why. Pickett has 13 touchdown passes in 25 starts- Wilson had 26 touchdown passes last season alone. Pickett also has the lowest touchdown percentage in NFL history amongst all 315 quarterbacks with at least 500 pass attempts, and he is the only one with a touchdown percentage lower than two percent. Once the team got anything close to resembling competent quarterback play, it was evident they couldn’t go back to what Pickett was giving them. And while the scrutiny of former offensive coordinator Matt Canada is more than warranted, Pickett also consistently missed open targets, pirouetted into sacks, and wasn’t progressing nearly enough to show that he had the potential to be an elite franchise quarterback.

What Kenny Pickett trade means for Eagles, Steelers, and QB himself - SB Nation

“We are quarterback developers,” said Roseman at the time. “We want to be a quarterback factory.” The trade for Pickett is simply in line with what the Eagles have done at the position over the recent years. Since trading up in 2016 to draft Wentz, the team has continually added at the position. They drafted Clayton Thorson in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Hurts in the second round in 2020, and Tanner McKee in the sixth round a season ago. Those are just the draft picks. They added Foles (2017), Joe Callahan and Christian Hackenberg (2018), Luis Perez and Josh McCown (2019), Joe Flacco, Reid Sinnett, and Nick Mullens (2021), Ian Book (2022), and Marcus Mariota (2023) via free agency, as well as some undrafted free agents such as Carson Strong over the same period. Adding and attempting to develop quarterbacks has been a common practice for the Eagles during Roseman’s tenure, and trading for Pickett is the next spin of that particular roulette wheel.

Steelers continue to act out of character in trading Kenny Pickett - PFT

For most teams, it’s no big deal. For the Steelers, it’s a break from how they do things. They’re patient. They don’t make sudden movements. They don’t take big risks. They don’t go all-in — in the normal sense or the Jerry Jones nonsense sense. They now are. They’ve admitted that Pickett was a mistake. He did nothing spectacular during his two years and 24 starts. His passer rating was an anemic 78.8. He threw 13 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. And so the Steelers have stepped aside from their stay-the-course approach and made a bold move. Russ is in. Kenny is out. Mason is gone. They have one quarterback under contract in Wilson. It remains to be seen who they’ll add. (Ryan Tannehill remains available.) For now, we know one thing. The Steelers have flipped their own script on how they do things. It will be interesting to see whether it’s an aberration or the start of a new trend.

Kenny Pickett trade: Eagles acquire Steelers quarterback in draft pick swap - BGN

Perhaps the Eagles can offer Pickett a better support system to succeed than he had in Pittsburgh. But there’s no small bridge to gap between him being pretty bad to a competent backup. The Eagles clearly seem to believe the 25-year-old still has some untapped potential. The thinking here is that there could have been better ways to handle the backup QB position. Why not keep the draft capital and sign a veteran like Easton Stick? Why not put more faith in Tanner McKee after he flashed in the preseason last year? How’s he going to get better if he doesn’t get a chance to take QB2 reps (QB3 reps in the offseason are few and far between).

At the Podium: C.J. Gardner-Johnson talks re-joining the Eagles - BGN Radio

C.J. Gardner-Johnson speaks with the Philly media about his new mindset returning to the Eagles.

Eagles have four starting spots left to figure out - PhillyVoice

Wide receiver No. 3: The Eagles signed DeVante Parker in free agency. Parker is 31, and over the last four years he has woeful separation stats. Parker is 6’3, 215, with 4.45 speed, so he’s worth a look in training camp as a lottery ticket, but he is hardly a player who can be penciled in as the No. 3 receiver. The Eagles also have Britain Covey, the team’s primary punt returner, who has little experience in the Eagles’ regular offense. They need to add another receiver.

Russell Wilson can get back on Hall of Fame track in Pittsburgh; plus, five underrated free-agent signings - NFL.com

Don’t overlook these free-agent signings: After failing to agree on an extension with the Eagles following an impressive 2022 campaign, Gardner-Johnson spent a season in Detroit. Now he returns to Philly to fix a leaky secondary that failed to prevent balls from flying over the top of the defense in 2023. As an aggressive ballhawk with superb instincts, awareness and range, the sixth-year pro gives new Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio a versatile defender to align in the slot or deep half in a split-safety scheme. Gardner-Johnson adds proven playmaking ability to a unit that needs to generate more turnovers in 2024.

Spadaro: 5 common threads in the Eagles’ free agency haul - PE.com

4. Coming in with “something to prove.” Hearing Saquon Barkley, a player who has accomplished as much as he has in his six NFL seasons, sitting at the podium talking about proving himself as an Eagle really set the tone for the players who came in and signed their contracts. Over and over, that was one of the themes: Players like Huff and Baun are going to have chances to take the next steps in their careers, and they are embracing that challenge. Hennessy missed all of last season with a knee injury. Gardner-Johnson returns to Philadelphia after his great 2022 campaign and then a 2023 season marred by injury in Detroit, so you know he has a chip on his shoulder. Quarterback Kenny Pickett was a first-round draft pick by Pittsburgh two springs ago, started and won games with the Steelers, and is now a backup to Hurts. None of these players is here to be a savior, and none come without some blemishes from the past. That’s the nature of free agency. They all, every one of them, has the “prove-it” approach, and that should serve the Eagles well.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers make multiple roster moves - Bucs Nation

Opeta seems more like the Stinnie replacement and will likely be in a backup role. He also entered the league in 2020 and has been with the Eagles the entire time. He has experience at both tackle and guard, so Opeta quickly becomes a versatile depth piece that can play across the line if needed. He’s started just ten games over his four year career.

Cowboys free agent: Tackle Tyron Smith to sign 1-year deal worth up to $20M with Jets - Blogging The Boys

Unfortunately for Smith, the Cowboys were never able to achieve ultimate team success with him as he was a part of the teams that never reached even the NFC Championship Game. This situation feels very similar to that of DeMarcus Ware when the Cowboys moved on from him a decade (how has it been that long?) ago now. Perhaps Smith will follow a similar path and win a Super Bowl somewhere else. [...] It is possible that the Cowboys net a compensatory pick for Tyron Smith next season, but there is an important piece of information to know. It is capped with a ceiling of the fifth round because of his tenure in the league.

Cowboys, LVE part ways following 2023 season - Dallas Cowboys

The 2024 season will see the Dallas Cowboys take the field with a noticeable absence at linebacker, namely Leighton Vander Esch. The 28-year-old suffered his latest neck injury during the 2023 campaign — one that ended his season. [BLG Note: The Cowboys also cut Michael Gallup.]

Jack Stoll and Chris Manhertz — it’s all about their blocking - Big Blue View

Neither Stoll or Manhertz has much production as a receiver. The former has more upside than the latter, but both are quality blockers. The videos below are highlight reel blocks of each player. Both are above-average blockers in the NFL. Neither is guaranteed a roster spot, but having competent blockers behind Bellinger was a necessary move by Schoen and the Giants.

Updated Commanders depth chart: How does the roster look after trading away Sam Howell? - Hogs Haven

In a related decision, I moved Andrew Wylie, whom I had been using as a placeholder as the starting left guard, back to right tackle — the position he played for the entirety of the 2023 season when he was healthy. I do this with great reluctance, and I look forward to being able to shift him to a backup role as soon as the team has the personnel to warrant doing so. Hopefully, that will be no later than the draft; I genuinely don’t want to go into the 2024 season with Wylie as the starting right tackle, though I have to concede it as a possibility.

TGIFootball #32: winner and losers in NFL free agency - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa, Brandon Lee Gowton, and Stephen Serda discuss the biggest winners and losers of NFL free agency.

