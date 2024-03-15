Sua Opeta is not returning to the Eagles

Sua Opeta is leaving the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency to sign a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a report from Rick Stroud.

And so ends an Eagles tenure that lasted longer than most would’ve expected when the team originally signed Opeta as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft.

Opeta, who turns 28 in August, made 10 starts in 38 games played for the Eagles dating back to the 2020 season. Six of those starts came last year when he was deemed as the top backup guard option behind an injured Cam Jurgens.

The Eagles were able to win games with Opeta starting but the run game noticeably took a dip when he played. While he was a quality depth player to have around, keeping him was hardly essential.

Still, the Eagles have some things to figure out on the offensive line moving forward. Jurgens will slide in at center to replace Jason Kelce. But who starts at right guard? Is it 2023 third-round pick Tyler Steen, who couldn’t beat out Opeta last season? Is it new free agent signing Matt Hennessy? A rookie from the 2024 NFL Draft?

We do know it won’t be Opeta.