CJGJ will wear a new jersey number after returning to the Eagles

C.J. Gardner-Johnson spoke about having a new mindset upon returning to the Philadelphia Eagles. He’ll also have a new jersey number.

When asked if he’ll be back in his old No. 23, CJGJ took a moment to pause, smile, and talk about how he’s now going to wear No. 8 in honor of Kobe Bryant.

“My favorite player is from here. [...] On my Kobe mode right now. Coming out with the Mamba, coming out with the eight.” “Mamba Mentality. I’m here to win. I’m not here to lose. I’m not here to be mediocre. I demand excellence. The thing about Kobe that makes him so great is that he doesn’t settle. He demands it out of every single one of his teammates.” “I think watching him play growing up, you can model him after football, basketball, soccer. You have the mentality to go out there and win. And kill. In a good way.”

CJGJ could’ve had 23 back if he wanted it since that number is currently unclaimed. It did not get much use last year when Rashaad Penny wore it.

No. 8 became free with Marcus Mariota leaving to sign with the Washington Commanders.

CJGJ is the first Eagles defensive back to wear No. 8 since Al Coleman had it in 1972 and 1973.

My official #JerseyNumberAnalytics stance: I don’t love the Eagles’ jersey number font in general but especially when it comes to how the 8 looks. But I do respect the Kobe tribute and the idea of wanting to pair a new mentality with a new number. The single digit aesthetic worked for CJGJ last year when he had No. 2. Could be worse but could be better.