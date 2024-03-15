C.J. Gardner-Johnson explains his new mindset as he re-joins the Eagles

The Eagles and C.J. Gardner-Johnson were able to work out a deal to bring the versatile DB back to Philly, and he was radiating excitement when he spoke to reporters after signing his new deal.

He sang, “Guess who’s back, back again...” as he approached the microphone and sat down with a big smile on his face. When asked how it feels to be back, CJGJ quipped, “Like I never left.” In the time since he’s last been in Philly, he enjoyed being with family, rehabbing, and getting to know himself a little bit more so he can come back better than he was.

Gardner-Johnson said the Eagles didn’t do anything different this offseason, compared to last, they just had to work some things out on both sides, but he wanted to be in Philly.

“I want to be here, so — started something here, started a legacy here, and I want to finish it here, so why not hop back on the train and get back to work.”

He also talked about taking the feelings out of the business side of things, and being a man about certain things, and accepting some things.

“Coming back was a relief, because I’m familiar with the people here, with the place, and I’m comfortable.”

With a big grin, CJGJ said he’s been thinking about a reunion with Philly, but it was all about time and letting it line up. He wasn’t focused on the 2023 Eagles, but said he worked on himself while he was with the Lions, especially dealing with an injury that kept him sidelined most of the season.

“I learned myself. I figured out, you know, ball isn’t always about you, it’s about 50 others guys out there, the front office. So, getting hurt and taking a step back and not being the focal point, made me realize I want to be apart of something greater and better than where I’m at — if that makes sense. I want to take that next step, and I think that I made the right decision.”

Gardner-Johnson went on to say that he was more aware of how the things he said, how he played, and what he did off the field made an impact, and he wants to be a positive impact.

He noted that his role is to be a great teammate and do whatever is needed for the team to get back to the Super Bowl.

After being so close to a Super Bowl win two years in a row, CJGJ said he learned to go even harder, because a lot of people don’t get to go to back-to-back conference championships.

“Helps you grow up, understand that a lot of young and a lot of older guys haven’t even got that chance to go back-to-back conference championships. So, I think for me, I learned a lot. Playing with the guys that got to a championship, Super Bowl, and for guys I went to the championship last year, it made me realize, like everybody’s a part of it and everybody’s important. And I think I didn’t really grasp the meaning of that at first. So, mindset changed.”

