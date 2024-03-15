 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Kenny Pickett is an Eagle, lol

Filed under:

Report: Eagles, Josh Sweat agreed to restructured contract

By Brandon Lee Gowton
/ new
Arizona Cardinals v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Despite reports that the Philadelphia Eagles might trade starting edge rusher Josh Sweat (or even cut him) ... and despite him saying “I will miss you all” ... Josh Sweat is staying in Philly.

Sweat and the Eagles agreed to a restructured contract, according to multiple reports.

Cutting the 26-year-old would’ve been a pretty tough sell. He posted 11 sacks in 2022 and got off to a good start in 2023 before absolutely fading down the stretch. Sweat logged zero sacks over his final eight regular season games.

Trading Sweat, however? That could’ve made sense, especially if it meant retaining Haason Reddick. Now with Sweat back and Bryce Huff in the fold, it seems like Reddick could be the odd man out in the Eagles’ edge rusher rotation. Sweat is certainly the younger player ... but Reddick, who’s generated the fourth-most sacks since 2020, is the more proven commodity.

Perhaps the Eagles can find a way to keep Reddick to pair with Sweat and Huff? On paper, at least, that makes for a pretty awesome pass rush. But we’ll see.

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation