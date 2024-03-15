Report: Eagles, Josh Sweat agreed to restructured contract

Despite reports that the Philadelphia Eagles might trade starting edge rusher Josh Sweat (or even cut him) ... and despite him saying “I will miss you all” ... Josh Sweat is staying in Philly.

Sweat and the Eagles agreed to a restructured contract, according to multiple reports.

#Eagles pass-rusher Josh Sweat is staying in Philly, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. He’s agreed to terms on a restructured contract, despite interest elsewhere for what likely would have been a pay increase. Philly keeps a good one home. pic.twitter.com/xTp8etWjel — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2024

Source: Josh Sweat staying with the #Eagles on a restructured deal with $10M guaranteed plus incentives (max of $13M). Had no guarantees prior, so this gives Sweat security entering contract year. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2024

Cutting the 26-year-old would’ve been a pretty tough sell. He posted 11 sacks in 2022 and got off to a good start in 2023 before absolutely fading down the stretch. Sweat logged zero sacks over his final eight regular season games.

Trading Sweat, however? That could’ve made sense, especially if it meant retaining Haason Reddick. Now with Sweat back and Bryce Huff in the fold, it seems like Reddick could be the odd man out in the Eagles’ edge rusher rotation. Sweat is certainly the younger player ... but Reddick, who’s generated the fourth-most sacks since 2020, is the more proven commodity.

Perhaps the Eagles can find a way to keep Reddick to pair with Sweat and Huff? On paper, at least, that makes for a pretty awesome pass rush. But we’ll see.