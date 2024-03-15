Bryce Huff hopes to learn from Haason Reddick

Bryce Huff was one of the first players the Eagles targeted in free agency, and the edge rusher spoke to reporters on Thursday about why he chose Philly over a bunch of other teams — including two NFC east teams —, and also confirmed that he’ll be wearing No. 0.

He talked about Philly being a good fit because of the culture and what they’re building with this group, and excited to be in Vic Fangio’s defense.

Here’s what the edge rusher had to say:

On signing a big deal as a former undrafted free agent

“It just meant a lot to me, just knowing that I came in playing for pennies, so to speak, in comparison to other guys in my position. And, finally being able to sign that deal, and solidify myself as one of the top in my position group is really cool.”

On his free agency options and decision

Huff confirmed that a lot of teams reached out to his agent, including the Giants, Commanders, Vikings, and Seahawks, as well as the Jets.

He made his decision based on a few factors, including 1) how much the team seemed to want him, 2) if they had a plan for him or how he’d be used, and 3) the culture. Huff went on to said that the Eagles are one of the best in the league for consistently winning and consistently having good players.

On his development and role

The edge rusher credited his improved sack numbers of the years with hard work, studying opposing offenses, listening to the coaches, and working as a group defensively to beat an offensive line rather than thinking solely about 1-on-1s. He said there’s always room for growth, and with the guys they have in Philly, there’s always things to learn.

Huff suggested that he is capable of a bigger role than he had the past three years with the Jets. Later, when asked if he’s see himself winning a starting spot, he said, “Yeah, I see myself at that point.”

He doesn’t have a preference between playing on the left or right side, and said that he’ll do whatever the defense needs. Huff pointed to his toughness, his get off, and his relentlessness to make plays as things that are special about his game, and winning 1-on-1 is definitely one of his best attributes.

Huff named Haason Reddick as one of the players he’s watched and studied — among many others. He’s heard the rumors that Reddick might get traded, but Huff said he’s hoping to learn from him — although, he’ll learn from all the guys in the room, whoever they end up being.