Eagles News: What to make of Devin White

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles Sign a LB - Iggles Blitz

White got off to a great start in Tampa, but things didn’t finish great and they let him walk in free agency. The Eagles are taking a chance in signing White, but they’re taking a chance on a talented player who is still in his prime. There are a lot worse ideas. White is a MLB, which means that Nakobe Dean will play WLB this year. White can blitz, cover and he’s a tackling machine. Ability isn’t the issue. I need to study some tape of White to understand what his issues are. It sounds like discipline and consistency are areas that need improvement. The Eagles would love to have good LB play this year. I think they would settle for good enough. White might be able to give them that. Vic Fangio has had some great LBs over the years. Maybe he is the coach to bring out the best in White. At the very least, White will be better than Nick Morrow and the gang from 2023.

NFL free agency’s 9 best remaining players still on the market, ranked - SB Nation

LB Devin White. White is a bit of an interesting case. He’s a very good linebacker in his specific role. Lavonte David handled most of the green dot capabilities in Tampa Bay, with White being free to run and chase on the backside of plays. I don’t think he’ll cost a lot for a team that wants to use their linebackers in the blitz game, and could be worth a flier for a team like the Seattle Seahawks. Update: White signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Devin White Finds A Team - JoeBucsFan

Every year White’s play declined until last year he was a healthy scratch by Bucs coach Todd Bowles at Green Bay. White also was famously called out by Bucs legend Warren Sapp for loafing against Baltimore on Thursday Night Football in 2022. In the same game, White got absolutely owned by Crows center Tyler Linderbaum. It was freaking sad, man. White did himself no favors demanding to be traded by the Bucs a couple of months later because he couldn’t hustle Bucs AC/DC-loving general manager Jason Licht for Roquan Smith money.

Report: The Eagles actually signed an off-ball linebacker! - BGN

It’s been a pretty busy NFL free agency period for the Philadelphia Eagles but one gaping roster hole has remained unaddressed: off-ball linebacker. That is, until now. The Eagles are signing Devin White to a one-year contract worth “up to $7.5 million,” according to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter. While there’s appreciation to be had for Howie Roseman addressing a position of weakness, there are also questions if White is truly a good solution.

At the Podium: Saquon Barkley Introductory Presser - BGN Radio

Eagles new running back Saquon Barkley spoke with the Philly media for the first time.

Breaking down the biggest running back deals of NFL free agency - ESPN

Which deal surprised you the most? Martin: The Philadelphia Eagles signing Barkley. I wish I could have been a fly on the wall in New York Giants owner John Mara’s office. Not only did the Eagles upgrade their rushing attack in a major way, but they weakened their division rival in the process. It doesn’t surprise me that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman would be aggressive in free agency. It’s just jarring to think of Barkley — the face of the Giants franchise for so many years — rocking green on NFL Sundays, especially considering Barkley’s desire to be a Giant for life. Mara had hoped for the same outcome, but money talks. Giants general manager Joe Schoen made it clear he wasn’t going to pay premium money to Barkley. Roseman, however, was. And now, the all-in Eagles are primed to have one of the toughest offenses to contain, featuring a home-run threat in both the run and pass game.

Bryce Huff has an underdog story built for Philadelphia - PE.com

Bryce Huff sat on a dirt mound near his home in Mobile, Alabama after hearing 255 names called at the 2020 NFL Draft. The only name he didn’t hear was his. “I needed to clear my mind, I was stressed seeing the picks drop down and my name not being called,” Huff said. “I looked over the tree line, cleared my mind, and focused on how I wasn’t going to let going undrafted define who I was as a player.” Four years later, Huff’s excellent production on the field and perseverance off the field, rewarded him with a three-year contract with the Eagles. Born and raised in Alabama, Huff had the pads on at 4 years old. He took after his older brother Jordan, who ended up playing college football at Northern Illinois University.

Cowboys’ disappointing start to free agency is exactly on brand - Blogging The Boys

That just aggravates the cap issues as those eventually expensive contracts keep constraining the team. It has led to the constant state of having little cap space to start seasons. Eventually that will necessitate restructures and force extensions that push cap hits into later years, repeating the cycle. The team is handcuffed, and they put those cuffs on themselves. As stated earlier, this is the way they have done business for years now, and barring a barely conceivable change in the thinking at the top, it is not going to change. We know it is almost dogma that they will not spend in the early stages of free agency, and will go on a bargain hunt in the latter stages before the draft to fill the holes they have on the roster. It is simply the script for the team. It is maddening, but sometimes you just have to accept the reality of things.

NFL free agency: Former Eagles tight end Jack Stoll signs with Giants - Big Blue View

The Giants are awaiting a decision from tight end Darren Waller as to whether he will return for a second season with the team or retire. Regardless of Waller’s decision, the Giants were thin at tight end in 2023 and needed to add depth at the position. Stoll went undrafted after playing collegiately at Nebraska, but hooked on with the Eagles. Stoll is an inline tight end, having played 385 snaps inline last season, 518 inline snaps in 2022 and 305 inline snaps in 2021. Stoll is considered one of the premier run-blocking tight ends in football.

Related Bet on the 2024 NFL season at DraftKings Sportsbook

Seahawks GM John Schneider: Giants ‘sold’ Drew Lock on opportunity to compete to be starting QB - NFL.com

According to Seahawks general manager John Schneider, the Giants sold Lock on switching coasts by danglingly a chance to start, while he would have been a clear backup behind Geno Smith in Seattle. “They basically sold him on the opportunity to compete to be the starter,” Schneider said on Thursday on Seattle Sports Radio 710AM. “And he felt like it was the right opportunity. He looked at Baker Mayfield’s opportunity last year and felt that this could be something similar.”

Devin Singletary says he’ll wear No. 26 with the Giants, previously worn by Saquon Barkley - PFT

“Yeah, I’m wearing 26, I had 26 since I came into the league, so that’s the number I’m sticking with,” Singletary said today. Singletary wore No. 26 for four years in Buffalo and one year in Houston. Barkley wore No. 26 for all six of his seasons with the Giants. It became a popular number for fans to wear in the stands, and with Singletary now taking Barkley’s role, that will continue to be the case.

The Washington Commanders trade QB Sam Howell to the Seattle Seahawks - Hogs Haven

The news just broke that the Washington Commanders are trading QB Sam Howell to the Seattle Seahawks. The two teams will trade picks and Howell as Washington moves on from their starter from last season. Sam Howell was a 5th round pick in 2022 and started the season finale after Carson Wentz’s flameout. He won that game, and won the QB “competition” with Jacoby Brissett. He started all 17 games last year, but was benched multiple times after his play continued to regress down the final stretch of the season. The Washington Commanders ended the season with a 4-13 record that “won” them the #2 overall pick in this year’s draft. Most people expect the team to draft a QB at that spot, which already raised serious questions about Howell’s future in Washington. The team signed veteran QB Marcus Mariota which made it much more likely that new GM Adam Peters would try to get value from Howell while moving the team in a new direction.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message