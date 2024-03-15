Saquon Barkley explained why he was excited the Eagles were interested in signing him

The Eagles and Saquon Barkley made things official on Thursday, with the team’s newest running back arriving in Philly. He spoke to reporters after signing his new contract, and talked about being super excited about the opportunity to stay close to home, and for this organization.

“When it came to my attention that the Eagles were one of the teams that were interested in me, I definitely got excited about it.”

Barkley went on to say that he’s seen from afar the culture in Philly, how the team goes about things, and the fans. He pointed to last season being considered a down year despite being 11-6 and making it to the first round of the playoffs, and how that’s reflective of the winning culture and mindset.

“I think, for the point I’m at in my career, just to be able to get a fresh start is good. Something new, you know, different excitement. I feel like I’m a rookie all over again — it’s a new team meeting, new strength [coach], new locker room room. Everything.”

He went on to express his excitement about playing with so many talented guys on the offense, naming Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith, along with the offensive line. Barkley noted that he still feels like he’s a special player and has a lot left in him, so he’s excited to compete.

He takes pride in his ability to stay in shape and mentioned how it’s important to him that he’s available to the team. Despite all the carries he’s had, he works hard in maintaining his body, and pointed to some of the greats, like Barry Sanders, as all-down backs who played at a high level into their mid-30s.

The RB also talked about how it’s nice coming back to the city in which he played high school and college football, but above all else, he really just wanted to be close to home. Barkley said it’s a blessing on holidays to be able to just drive over to his Mom’s house or Nana’s house, and his kids are able to see their grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

