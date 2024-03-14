Jack Stoll will not be returning to the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles will have a new No. 2 tight end in 2024.

Jack Stoll, who previously served as Dallas Goedert’s top backup, is leaving Philly to sign a one-year contract with the New York Giants. This much according to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Stoll was set to be a restricted free agent but the Eagles predictably opted not to tender him. The lowest level tender (right of first refusal) would’ve cost just under $3 million. And so the team allowed him to hit the open market.

Stoll originally joined the Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent signing following the 2021 NFL Draft. His stats by season:

2021 — 32% offensive snaps, 5 targets, 4 receptions, 22 yards, 0 TD

2022 — 49% offensive snaps, 14 targets, 11 receptions, 123 yards, 0 TD

2023 — 38% offensive snaps, 8 targets, 5 receptions, 38 yards, 0 TD

Stoll clearly served as more of a blocker than a pass-catching weapon.

Though he was hardly indispensable, the Eagles will still need to figure out their tight end usage behind Goedert.

Current options under contract include Grant Calcaterra, Albert Okwuegbunam, and Noah Togiai. None of them are overly inspiring. The Eagles could very well look to add a tight end in the 2024 NFL Draft.