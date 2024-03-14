Bryce Huff will wear a new jersey number on the Eagles

Bryce Huff plans to wear the No. 0 jersey as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 25-year-old edge rusher revealed as much during his introductory press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Huff previously wore No. 47 with the New York Jets. Not a great number, though it’s not exactly like he had the pick of the litter after originally signing with them as an undrafted rookie free agent.

Huff had worn No. 47 in high school, so there was that connection. Huff then wore No. 55 in college, which is obviously unavailable in Philly.

Huff is now the second Eagles player to wear No. 0 since their proposal to allow it was approved last year. D’Andre Swift was the first zero but he left Philly to sign with the Chicago Bears.

My official #JerseyNumberAnalytics stance on Huff wearing No. 0 is ... thumbs up. Good look for him. Hopefully the Eagles keep Haason Reddick because there’s something to be said for the synergy of opposite edge rushers wearing single digits.