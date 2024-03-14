Report: Eagles had interest in bringing Joe Flacco back to Philly

The Philadelphia Eagles had interest in bringing South Jersey native Joe Flacco back to Philly before he ultimately signed with the Indianapolis Colts, according to a report from Rob Maaddi.

Flacco, who turned 39 in January, is coming off an improbably good stretch with the Cleveland Browns that earned him NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors. But the Browns still on the hook for Deshaun Watson’s massive contact (yikes), they decided not to re-sign him.

And so Flacco reunited with Colts head coach Shane Steichen, who was his offensive coordinator for half of a season in Philly. Flacco figures to backup Anthony Richardson, who is coming off a shoulder injury that limited him to just four games as a rookie.

The Eagles making an offer to Flacco signals that they’re not merely handing the backup quarterback job to 2023 sixth-round pick Tanner McKee after losing Marcus Mariota. There have been rumors that the Birds could trade for Justin Fields to be QB2. Easton Stick remains a logical free agent target considering he worked with new Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and new quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier last year.

The QB Factory keeps churning.