Eagles jerseys will now feature the new wordmark instead of the old one

Thumbs up or thumbs down?

By Brandon Lee Gowton
Hey, remember when the Philadelphia Eagles changed their wordmark back in June 2022?

After playing two more seasons with the old wordmark, it looks like the change has finally been reflected on their jerseys for 2024 and beyond.

Here’s a side-by-side comparison:

Zoomed in a bit more ...

Old:

New:

At the time of the change, the new wordmark was pretty unpopular. Just check out these old poll results from when we surveyed the BGN community:

People can be resistant to change in general, so there could be an element of that going on here. But I don’t think it’s hard to argue that the aesthetic of the old one is genuinely better.

What do you think? Has the new one grown on you at all or are you really going to miss the old one? Does it not make a meaningful difference to you? What’s the meaning of life, anyway?

Vote in the poll below (turn off Google AMP mode if you can’t see it).

Poll

Which Eagles wordmark is better?

  • 81%
    Old one
    (2407 votes)
  • 18%
    New one
    (536 votes)
2943 votes total Vote Now

