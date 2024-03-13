Saquon Barkley will keep his old jersey number with the Eagles

The NFL’s new league year officially began at 4:00 PM Eastern on Wednesday, which means teams are now able to formally announce moves that were first reported during the legal tampering period.

The Philadelphia Eagles wasted no time announcing the three-year contract they reached with Saquon Barkley:

As if there was any doubt, it looks like Saquon will indeed be keeping No. 26 in Philly. That’s what he previously wore with the New York Giants and during his college football days at Penn State.

No. 26 had been vacant since the Eagles dealt Terrell Edmunds prior to the trade deadline last season. Prior to Edmunds, it was Miles Sanders — Barkley’s former teammate in State College — who had that number in Philly.

Other Eagles running backs who’ve worn No. 26 include Jay Ajayi (in 2018), Mike Bell, Michael Haddix, and Art Malone.

I’m sure there will be no shortage of new Barkley jerseys at The Linc this season.

Or you can always draw a 6 next to the 2 on your old Matt Barkley jersey.