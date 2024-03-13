Jake Elliott, Eagles agree to four-year contract extension

Jake Elliott and the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension that ties the kicker to the organization through the 2028 season, according to an official team announcement.

The new deal is worth $24 million, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. The $6 million annual value puts Elliott tied with future Hall of Famer Justin Tucker as the league’s highest-paid kicker on a yearly basis.

Elliott was previously earning about $4 million per year, which made him the 13th-highest paid player at his position. He was set to become a free agent after the 2024 season.

There’s no question Elliott earned his new contract; he was awesome in 2023. Elliott converted 30 of his 32 field goal attempts for a career-high 93.8% made percentage. A number of those kicks came in high-leverage moments but it’s no surprise that Elliott, who has proven to be incredibly clutch, was up for the challenge.

He also only missed one of his 46 extra points attempts and that occurred in windy/rainy conditions.

Elliott didn’t make the Pro Bowl due to Dallas Cowboys rookie kicker Brandon Aubrey not missing a field goal prior to Week 18. Elliott did earn AP second-team All-Pro honors, however.

Elliott is one of just four remaining players from the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning roster. Aside from a down year in 2020, he’s been a pretty great add since the team signed him away from the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad back in 2017. Elliott reached new heights last season and now he has a chance to become known as THE best kicker in the NFL if he can maintain/build on that showing.

Here’s to you, Jake.