Eagles News: Philadelphia is “on the hunt” for a linebacker

What’s left for the Eagles to do in free agency? - PhillyVoice

Linebacker: The free agent linebacker crop wasn’t as strong as safety. The Eagles were in on a handful of linebackers early, but those guys signed with other teams. Many of the better linebackers — like Patrick Queen, Blake Cashman, Josey Jewell, Jordan Hicks, Eric Kendricks, Lavonte David, Willie Gay, and Anthony Walker — have already signed with other teams around the league. Guys like Jerome Baker, Devin White, Bobby Wagner, and Tyrel Dodson remain. It will be interesting to see if the Eagles still like any of the remaining linebacker options on the market, or if they pivot to the trade market. They could also look to re-sign Zach Cunningham, regardless of other moves made at linebacker.

#Eagles are still in the market/ on the hunt for a LB, one way or another, per league sources. ️ — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 12, 2024

Justin Fields trade rumors: Eagles linked to Bears quarterback - BGN

If the Bears do end up making Fields affordable to acquire as a backup option, there’s little doubt the Eagles could be interested. Totally fits The QB Factory mantra. And there’s arguably a need for a more experienced backup with Marcus Mariota leaving to join the Washington Commanders. Now, I’d argue that Tanner McKee should get a legitimate shot at the No. 2 job. And I’m probably lower on Fields than almost anyone; I’ve consistently doubted his ability to put it all together since he was drafted. He’s way worse than too many people are willing to admit. More than one thing can be true: the Bears have not helped him as much as they possibly could’ve ... but he’s also truly sucked, which is reflected by the league-wide reluctance to hand him a starting job! That said, if the cost isn’t too crazy, there are worse flier options to take a chance on. At the very least, Fields is a special runner, and the Eagles could try to lean into an ultra run-heavy approach if Hurts has to miss a game or two.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.155: Reactions to Free Agency So Far - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and RJ Ochoa talk about free agency moves for the Cowboys (almost none lol), Eagles, Giants, and Commanders so far.

Was Saquon Barkley signing a brilliant move or unnecessary risk? - NBCSP

s a rookie in 2018, he joined LaDainian Tomlinson as only the second running back in NFL history with 1,300 rushing yards, a 5.0 average and 90 receptions. In 2022, he became only the ninth player in history with two seasons with 1,300 rushing yards, 10 TDs and 50 catches. But here’s the thing. Those have been Barkley’s only elite seasons. In 2019, he dropped from second in the league in rushing to 15th. In 2020, he missed most of the season with a torn ACL. In 2021, he averaged a pedestrian 3.7 yards per carry, which ranked 45th of 50 running backs with at least 100 carries. And this past year, he averaged less than 4.0 yards per carry in nine of 14 games, including his last four. Compare D’Andre Swift’s 2023 season with Barkley’s: Swift: 1,049 rushing yards, 5 TDs, 4.6 average, 1,263 scrimmage yards. Barkley: 962 rushing yards, 6 TDs, 3.9 average, 1,242 scrimmage yards The Bears signed Swift for $8 million per year and the Eagles signed Barkley for $12.6 million per year. So here’s the conundrum: When Barkley is at his best, he’s clearly a more explosive, more productive player than Swift. But not only is Swift two years younger, he’s got about half as many career touches as Barkley (1,511 to 802), he’s never had a serious injury and he’s also never had a down year, although obviously last year was his first as a full-time starting back.

Another Busy Day

CJGJ could play nickel or safety. I’m projecting him at safety since that is what he played here in 2022. His versatility is another of his selling points. Vic Fangio can be creative with him. The other benefit with CJGJ is the edge he brings. He’s a fiery, emotional player. He loves to talk trash. That part of him was certainly missing last year as the defense was softer than Charmin. CJGJ’s attitude will be a welcome addition to the Eagles defense. Parker comes to Philly to compete for the #3 receiver job. He peaked in 2019, but now is a 30-catch guy with good size. Think of him as a younger, less talented version of Julio Jones. Parker will have to earn his roster spot. There is no guarantee of that, but this will be the best QB he’s played with in a while. This will be the best offense he’s been on in a while. That could spark him to play better. Still, he’s just a #3 type at this point. I think the Eagles will spend a draft pick on a receiver so there will be competition. Parker won’t be handed anything.

The NFL Keeps Telling Us Running Backs Aren’t Valuable. We Keep Loving Them Anyway. - The Ringer

New York let Barkley’s contract lapse without a serious offer for him to stay. But he wasn’t single for long. The Eagles swooping in is soul-crushing to me as a Giants fan, but fascinating as an observer. Saquon essentially got a contract that’s similar to the one that Nick Chubb received from the Browns three years ago, but the salary cap is more than a third higher than when Chubb signed (from roughly $180 million to $255.4 million). Chubb was also negotiating with one team, while Saquon was a free agent with options. That the Eagles’ offer was probably the highest he could get is yet more evidence that running back value has decreased (in proportion to the salary cap) over the past few years. Perhaps the Eagles feel Barkley can rediscover the explosiveness that he lost after a high ankle sprain in 2019 and torn ACL in 2020. They might be right to zig as everyone else zags. The Eagles are signing a top-five running back for less money than the Jaguars are going to give former Bills receiver Gabe Davis (three years for $39 million).

Thoughts and theories on Saquon Barkley, a most unusual signing by Howie Roseman and the Eagles - Inquirer

He will look very, very good. I can almost guarantee that. You can’t often say that about a free-agent signing. His ability to catch the ball and pass-protect are unlike any the Eagles have had in their backfield in a long time. Kellen Moore’s offenses have historically featured running backs with Barkley’s power and pass-catching profile. Not only will he give Jalen Hurts a reliable outlet to turn to, the attention he draws from a defense will help open up the middle of the field. Barkley is not Christian McCaffrey, whose body control and route-running ability are in a tier by itself. But Barkley has a skill set that sets him far apart from virtually every other NFL back. We saw the impact that can have with the Niners’ run to the Super Bowl this season. Barkley probably won’t make that kind of difference with the Eagles — Hurts and the defense will need to do that. But when you consider the nature of this team, he is a near perfect fit.

NFL free agency, trade grades 2024: Best, worst moves - ESPN+

Grade: B. And they say you can’t go home again! Gardner-Johnson returns to Philadelphia after a one-year stint with the Lions. He played just three games for Detroit in 2023 after tearing a pectoral muscle in Week 2, which opened the door for rookie Brian Branch to slide into the starting lineup. Now Gardner-Johnson returns to Philly, where he helped form a dominant secondary during the 2022 season. A fourth-round draft choice in 2019 by the Saints, he has become one of the league’s best slot defenders. His 2022 season with the Eagles saw him grab six interceptions, tied for most in the NFL. The ball skills to flip the field will come in handy, as the Eagles tied for 25th in team interceptions last season with nine. A revamped secondary is a huge priority for the Eagles this offseason, and bringing back a familiar face should be a huge boost to the overall talent of the group. Doing so at a maximum average value of $11 million per season is also a win for Philly. While the deal is slightly north of the three-year, $30 million contract given to nickel defender Kenny Moore II by the Colts, it’s in line with the player Gardner-Johnson was before injury in 2023. Now the Eagles will bet on the 26-year-old to lead a defensive backfield that could feature four new starters.

NFL free agency: C.J. Gardner-Johnson signing back to Eagles on multi-year deal - Pride Of Detroit

Gardner-Johnson added some attitude and veteran savvy to Detroit’s secondary, but the aforementioned pectoral injury limited him to just three regular season games and three playoff games played. When he returned to the lineup late in the season, he found his starting role had been usurped by the developing Ifeatu Melifonwu. As a result, Gardner-Johnson was part of a safety rotation, a development he wasn’t particularly happy with. “I don’t want to sound like I’m selfish or an (expletive), but I ain’t get back early to be in a rotation,” he said “But I’m doing what I need to do as a team player to get my body going per se. But I’ve been ready for almost months.” So it’s not that surprising that Detroit opted to move on this offseason. It’s even less surprising when seeing the initial terms of Gardner-Johnson’s deal. That said, the Lions do have some work to do at the safety position. While starters Melifonwu and Kerby Joseph are under contract, the only other safety currently signed for the 2024 season is Brandon Joseph. Earlier this offseason, the Lions cut Tracy Walker in a cap-saving move.

Veteran wideout DeVante Parker reportedly joining Eagles following Patriots departure - Pats Pulpit

Parker, 31, totaled 33 receptions for 394 yards in 2023. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound perimeter target started each of his 13 appearances and was held without a touchdown for the first time in his NFL career. Originally entering the league out of Louisville at pick No. 14 overall in the 2015 draft, Parker caught 338 passes for 4,727 yards and 24 touchdowns during his tenure with the Miami Dolphins. He arrived in Foxborough during the 2022 offseason through an AFC East trade that included a swap of selections in the third and fifth rounds. From there, Parker’s inaugural Patriots campaign featured 31 catches for 539 yards and three touchdowns across 13 games. The official start of the league year hits Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. Leading up to then out wide, New England has retained Kendrick Bourne on a three-year deal and Jalen Reagor on a one-year deal.

Brandon Graham: ‘We’ve built a life here’ - PE.com

“I just try to tell everyone my story.” That is what Brandon Graham said after signing a contract extension with the Eagles on Tuesday afternoon. A big part of his story has been his family. In 2024, Brandon will play his 15th season with the Eagles, a franchise record. During that time, fans have seen him grow as a player, leader, husband, and father. “I know it’s about winning in this organization,” Brandon said. “That is why I am so thankful for being here this long.” Brandon has been married to his wife Carlyne for nine years. Together they have two children, an 8-year-old daughter, Emerson, and a 5-year-old son, Bryson. For the first time, Brandon’s family joined him for a contract signing, a day the family will never forget. “It is exciting,” Brandon said. “We figured we’d do it big for my last hurrah.”

Buffalo Bills agree to terms with free-agent LB Nicholas Morrow, per report - Buffalo Rumblings

The immediate question most of Bills Mafia is bound to ask is what it means for linebacker Terrel Dodson’s future with Buffalo. Signing Morrow is likely fully independent of anything to do with Dodson, as well any other linebacker on the team. Following a season in 2023 where the linebacker room was devastated by injury to several starters and contributors, the team should be doing all it can to ensure they bolster the quality of the overall unit.

Cowboys considered among the league’s losers on day one of legal tampering period - Blogging The Boys

As usual, Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman did what fans hoped the Cowboys would do, and made what Philadelphia hopes will be ‘all-in’ caliber moves. They signed RB Saquon Barkley to a three-year, $37.5M deal, in a shocking move that instantly elevated their offense. They didn’t stop there, the team also added DE Bryce Huff, who is fresh off a 10-sack season with the New York Jets.

2024 free agency: Giants sign safety Jalen Mills - Big Blue View

Mills might not replace Xavier McKinney in the back end of the Giants’ defense, but he will continue to add to a versatile group. Similar to Nick McCloud, Mills started his career but has evolved into a versatile DB who can play corner or safety. He’s allowed 60 percent or (less) completion dating back to 2018, and has only allowed 3 touchdowns in coverage over the last two years.

Washington Commanders Free Agency: Safety Jeremy Chinn Signed to a 1-year Deal - Hogs Haven

There were questions as to whether Washington might try to re-sign safety Kamren Curl this offseason, and those seem to have been put to bed with the 1-year deal just struck with former Panther Jeremy Chinn. During his first two seasons in Carolina, Chinn was a monster, finishing second to Chase Young in the Defensive Rookie of the Year standings in 2020. Over the past two seasons, his production has dropped off, with some suggesting he was misused by Panthers’ DC Ejiro Evero as a safety, as opposed to more of a buffalo nickel role.

NFL free agent signings 2024: Live updates on every deal and trade this offseason - SB Nation

Let’s keep track of every signing of 2024 NFL free agency.

...

