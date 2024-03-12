 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Jalen Mills is back in the NFC East

The Green Goblin is signing a one-year deal with the New York Giants after a three-year stint in New England.

By Alexis Chassen
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Former Eagles DB Jalen Mills will be coming back to the NFC East after a three-year stint in New England, with the Green Goblin agreeing to terms with the New York Giants.

It’s not a very big deal, but it keeps him playing football on the East coast.

Mills was only the starter for half of the 2023 season for the Patriots, and during his time in New England, racked up 123 total tackles, 13 passes defended, 2 interceptions, and 1 forced fumble. He’s continued to have some injury issues since leaving Philly, but still managed to play in all but seven games in his three seasons with the Patriots.

The former Eagle got married last weekend, and the event served as a big reunion for the secondary from the 2017 Super Bowl winning Philly team, including guys like Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod.

A lot has changed since the Green Goblin played in midnight green, and now he’ll face his former team twice a year while he’s in New York.

