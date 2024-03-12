Jalen Mills is back in the NFC East

Former Eagles DB Jalen Mills will be coming back to the NFC East after a three-year stint in New England, with the Green Goblin agreeing to terms with the New York Giants.

#NYGiants are signing DB Jalen Mills to a one-year contract for the veteran salary benefit, source confirms. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 12, 2024

It’s not a very big deal, but it keeps him playing football on the East coast.

Mills was only the starter for half of the 2023 season for the Patriots, and during his time in New England, racked up 123 total tackles, 13 passes defended, 2 interceptions, and 1 forced fumble. He’s continued to have some injury issues since leaving Philly, but still managed to play in all but seven games in his three seasons with the Patriots.

The former Eagle got married last weekend, and the event served as a big reunion for the secondary from the 2017 Super Bowl winning Philly team, including guys like Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod.

A lot has changed since the Green Goblin played in midnight green, and now he’ll face his former team twice a year while he’s in New York.