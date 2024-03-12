 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Justin Fields trade rumors: Eagles linked to Bears quarterback

New addition to The QB Factory?!

By Brandon Lee Gowton
Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Multiple NFL insiders have now suggested that the Philadelphia Eagles could be the team that trades for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Not as a starter, obviously. But as a backup to Jalen Hurts.

The rumors began on Monday:

They continued on Tuesday afternoon with a conversation between Rich Eisen and Albert Breer:

EISEN: But give me a team that might be willing to send a third day draft pick now …

BREEER: Eagles.

Entering this offseason, the expectation was that the Bears would be able to trade Fields to a team looking to make him their new starter.

But it appears that there isn’t really a market for Fields. And so what do the Bears do now? Trade him for a Day 3 pick? Hold on to him while also adding projected No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams to the quarterback room?

If the Bears do end up making Fields affordable to acquire as a backup option, there’s little doubt the Eagles could be interested. Totally fits The QB Factory mantra. And there’s arguably a need for a more experienced backup with Marcus Mariota leaving to join the Washington Commanders.

Now, I’d argue that Tanner McKee should get a legitimate shot at the No. 2 job. And I’m probably lower on Fields than almost anyone; I’ve consistently doubted his ability to put it all together since he was drafted. He’s way worse than too many people are willing to admit. More than one thing can be true: the Bears have not helped him as much as they possibly could’ve ... but he’s also truly sucked, which is reflected by the league-wide reluctance to hand him a starting job!

That said, if the cost isn’t too crazy, there are worse flier options to take a chance on. At the very least, Fields is a special runner, and the Eagles could try to lean into an ultra run-heavy approach if Hurts has to miss a game or two.

The guess here is that the Bears will ultimately be willing to move him for less than they originally hoped to get in return but we’ll see.

What say you?

Poll

Should the Eagles trade for Justin Fields?

view results
  • 51%
    Yes
    (1987 votes)
  • 48%
    No
    (1851 votes)
3838 votes total Vote Now

