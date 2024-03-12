Justin Fields trade rumors: Eagles linked to Bears quarterback

Multiple NFL insiders have now suggested that the Philadelphia Eagles could be the team that trades for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Not as a starter, obviously. But as a backup to Jalen Hurts.

The rumors began on Monday:

Interesting nugget from @MoveTheSticks on @nflnetwork just now. If the price drops dramatically, would the #eagles be interested in Justin Fields as a dynamic athletic backup to Jalen Hurts? — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 11, 2024

They continued on Tuesday afternoon with a conversation between Rich Eisen and Albert Breer:

EISEN: But give me a team that might be willing to send a third day draft pick now … BREEER: Eagles.

More than 24 hours into #NFLFreeAgency and Justin Fields is still on the Bears roster — what is his trade value now? Could Chicago really keep him through the #NFLDraft now?#NFL #DaBears pic.twitter.com/Xk48LhqBfT — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 12, 2024

Entering this offseason, the expectation was that the Bears would be able to trade Fields to a team looking to make him their new starter.

But it appears that there isn’t really a market for Fields. And so what do the Bears do now? Trade him for a Day 3 pick? Hold on to him while also adding projected No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams to the quarterback room?

If the Bears do end up making Fields affordable to acquire as a backup option, there’s little doubt the Eagles could be interested. Totally fits The QB Factory mantra. And there’s arguably a need for a more experienced backup with Marcus Mariota leaving to join the Washington Commanders.

Now, I’d argue that Tanner McKee should get a legitimate shot at the No. 2 job. And I’m probably lower on Fields than almost anyone; I’ve consistently doubted his ability to put it all together since he was drafted. He’s way worse than too many people are willing to admit. More than one thing can be true: the Bears have not helped him as much as they possibly could’ve ... but he’s also truly sucked, which is reflected by the league-wide reluctance to hand him a starting job!

That said, if the cost isn’t too crazy, there are worse flier options to take a chance on. At the very least, Fields is a special runner, and the Eagles could try to lean into an ultra run-heavy approach if Hurts has to miss a game or two.

The guess here is that the Bears will ultimately be willing to move him for less than they originally hoped to get in return but we’ll see.

What say you?