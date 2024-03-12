Nicholas Morrow is not returning to the Eagles

Nicholas Morrow is not returning for a second season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The free agent linebacker is instead signing with the Buffalo Bills, according to a report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

The Eagles originally signed Morrow last offseason to compete for a starting linebacker job after losing 2022 starters T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White.

Morrow went from taking first-team reps in training camp to not even making the original 53-player roster. He instead began the season on the practice squad before being called up to play after Nakobe Dean got hurt.

Morrow ended up making 12 starts over 15 games played. Other teams picked on him in coverage, as evidenced by his 104.6 passer rating when targeted. Morrow was arguably the face of the team’s linebacker struggles in 2023 so he certainly won’t be missed.

That said, the Eagles have not yet done anything to address that position. The only true off-ball linebackers currently under contract are Dean, Ben VanSumeren, and Brandon Smith. It’s possible they could bring back free agents Zach Cunningham and/or Shaun Bradley. Even if they do as much, they’ll still need more help at the position.