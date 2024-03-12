DeVante Parker, Eagles agree to one-year contract

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing free agent wide receiver DeVante Parker to a one-year contract, according to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The deal is described as “$4.69 million fully guaranteed” but the offset language in his contract means the Eagles are paying just $1.2 million of that amount.

Parker was recently released by the New England Patriots. Here’s what out comrades over at Pats Pulpit had to say on the matter:

The Patriots sent a 2023 third-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins to acquire Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick two years ago, betting on the former first-round draft pick to reach the highs he has shown sporadically through his career up to that point. At times, that is what happened — Parker had some promising plays as a big-bodied perimeter target capable of winning contested catches and hauling in back-shoulder throws. As noted above, however, those plays did not happen on a regular enough basis. And yet, the Patriots still decided to give him a two-year, $10.8 million extension last summer — a curious move at the time that looks even more like a head-scratcher one year later. Parker never lived up to that investment, or the team bringing him aboard in the first place. Now, he is a goner.

The Eagles are realistically hoping that Parker can contend for that WR3 role previously held by the combination of Quez Watkins, Julio Jones, and Olamide Zaccheaus. At best, he’ll be the fifth-most targeted player behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and Saquon Barkley.

Parker might be able to flash in a limited role. Especially while playing in a better offensive environment than what he was in with the Patriots over the past few seasons. The Eagles saw Parker’s big play ability first-hand when he caught seven passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns against them in 2019.

Of course, that was a long time ago. And Parker has been THE worst wide receiver in the NFL at creating separation since his career season:

this is hilarious



WR separation using Next Gen Stats player tracking data



DeVante Parker rankings by year:



2020: #132 out of 132

2021: #127 out of 127

2022: #122 out of 122

2023: #115 out of 115



impressively dead last in separation for 4 straight years pic.twitter.com/Rx2wlxqpR5 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 7, 2024

It’s possible that Parker stinks it up in training camp and the Eagles decide not to roster him. And/or he gets beaten out by a receiver that the team selects in the 2024 NFL Draft. In that event, it’s not the biggest deal to eat the $1.2 million and move on.

If Parker does stick out, it’ll be interesting to see how the Eagles utilize him. He’s less of a slot option than outside starters A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Perhaps we could see one of those guys used inside more often?

Outside of 95 qualifying wide receivers from last season, new #Eagles WR DeVante Parker ranked 87th in percentage of his snaps taken in the slot at 16.3%.



DeVonta Smith was 53rd at 31.1%.

A.J. Brown was 72nd at 23.9%. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) March 12, 2024